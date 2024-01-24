Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once Book Explains the Nanny Cam ‘Plot Hole’

Fair dos. Case closed.

But there’s another mystery (perhaps the show’s second biggest after ‘How did Captain Stern maintain a flawless gel manicure while deployed as an Army helicopter pilot?’) and it’s this: how did Judith Burkett know that Maya had installed a nanny cam, and does it mean that Eva – who gave Maya the camera – was in on the plan?

Judith, Izabella and the Nanny Cam Plan

In the TV show and in the book, on the day of Maya’s husband Joe’s funeral, Maya’s friend Eva gives her a digital photo frame containing a hidden nanny cam. It was to watch little Lily’s nanny Izabella, says Eva, and for Maya and Lily’s protection now that they’re living alone.

By the final episode, it’s revealed that Joe’s mother Judith Burkett suspected Maya of having killed Joe, and was trying to unhinge her so that she would make a mistake and reveal her guilt. To put pressure on Maya, Judith concocted a plan for Burkett servants Izabella and Luka to plant fake footage of a living, breathing Joe on Maya’s nanny cam. They dressed Luka in one of Joe’s shirts and digitally replaced his head with that of Joe, using footage from Maya and Joe’s wedding video. Then, they sat back and waited for Maya to unravel and spill her secrets.

What’s explained in the 2014 novel from which the TV series is adapted is that the childminder spotted the nanny cam as soon as it arrived:

“Suddenly the day after the funeral you have a new digital frame already loaded up with pictures of your family? Please. You’re the only mother I know that doesn’t keep about pictures of her daughter around. You don’t even hang up her artwork. So when I saw that frame – how stupid do you think I am?”