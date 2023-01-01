Happy Valley Series 3 Cast: Sarah Lancashire, James Norton, Charlie Murphy & New Characters

Here’s who we’ll be meeting in the final series, and where you’ve seen them before:

Mark Stanley as Rob Hepworth

Rob Hepworth is a PE teacher and football coach at Ryan’s high school who clashes with the boy early on, and who finds himself on Catherine’s professional radar. You’ll almost certainly recognise Mark Stanley thanks to his previous high-profile roles, such as DI Thom Youngblood in Trigger Point, Saul in The Girl Before and John Darwin’s son Mark in The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe. He also played grieving father Colin Caffell in The Murders at White House Farm and Bill Sykes in Dickensian, among many others.

Mollie Winnard as Joanna Hepworth

Mollie is Rob’s wife and the mother of their two daughters. She comes into contact with Catherine, and her evidence sparks an investigatory trail that leads through the whole series. Actor Mollie Winnard is probably best known for playing twisted schemer Kayla Clifton in Corrie, as well as Maggie in All Creatures Great and Small and Demi in Four Lives.

Amit Shah as Faisal Bhatti

Pharmacist Faisal Bhatti is a local business owner and father of two who gets on the wrong side of some dangerous people. You might recognise Amit Shah from playing Marcus in The Other One, Andy in Emilia Clarke film Last Christmas, or Dr Rendal in His Dark Materials. He also appeared as Rahul in Jodie Whittaker’s first episode of Doctor Who, ‘The Woman Who Fell To Earth’.

Jack Bandeira as Matija & Oliver Huntingdon as Ivan

Matija Jankovic and Ivan Sertic pay a visit to Faisal’s pharmacy in episode one. Jack Bandeira’s roles so far include playing Eli in Sex Education, Carl in Noughts + Crosses, and Markus in Young Wallander. He also had parts in Silent Witness and The Witcher.

A relative newcomer, you might know Oliver Huntingdon (pictured above with Jack Bandeira) from playing Nicky in Sky drama The Rising last year, or as Sam in The End of the F***ing World.