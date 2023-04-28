Guilt Series 3 Ending Explained: The Bank Deal, Jim Sturrock, Escapes and Twists

With bankruptcy looming, Jim and US investment banker Richard devised a takeover deal that would earn them both handsome pay outs before they jumped ship and let the whole thing sink when the truth eventually emerged. Aliza discovered the bank’s financial deficit and threatened to derail the deal by going public, but Richard counter-threatened to use her pill addiction to discredit her and Maggie Lynch (whose criminal activities Jim had enabled for decades by knowingly allowing money laundering through his bank) sent her goons to Aliza’s hotel room.

After Skye smuggled Aliza out of the hotel and took her to her mum’s in Leith, Aliza came up with a plan. Max used his knowledge of the bank’s perilous financial situation and Jim’s money laundering for the Lynches to blackmail Jim into transferring the £2m originally intended as a pay-out for Maggie Lynch to an account of his choice. Aliza allowed the deal to go ahead, then anonymously leaked documents proving the bank was broke which tanked the share price, leaving Jim and Richard without their expected pay-outs and her very wealthy as she’d cashed out her shares before the leak, turning the tables on the men who conspired against her.

Jake’s Victory

Jake realised that Max was planning to once again use Kenny for his own ends and channel the £2m transfer through Kenny’s Leith Legal bank account. To stop Max in his tracks, Jake brought Kenny’s laptop to the hospital so when the transfer was made, Jake siphoned off funds for Kenny and Skye (whom Max had promised money but wasn’t intending to pay) and took the rest for himself. He was last seen on his way to Berlin to fulfil his dream of opening a recording studio to give new bands the chance he’d never had.

Jake’s final act was to tell Max that he’d taken the money to prompt him to become a better person, and to pass on Erin’s letter, which contained game-changing information.

Erin’s Surprise

A year earlier in series two, Erin and Max had slept together but split when he went on the run to Chicago after helping her to steal and sell valuable land from her gangster parents. Their brief time together resulted in a pregnancy which Erin kept secret from everybody. Now living in Dundee on her parents’ money, and estranged from her scheming, criminal mother, Erin has been raising the baby alone. Guilt’s final, hopeful scene shows Max visiting Erin’s home and turning to look at his first child, hinting that change really is on the cards for Max ‘look after number one’ McCall. Series three introduced Max and Jake’s estranged father, and showed Erin’s hostile relationship with her manipulative criminal mother. This final twist comes with the hope that Max and Erin now have the chance to form a new family and to heal the hurts of both their childhoods.

Teddy’s Revenge, Maggie Lynch’s Arrest & Yvonne’s Parting Shot

Teddy had more going on upstairs than it may sometimes have seemed, and was determined to change and start a new life. He harboured deep resentment of the Lynches since Roy had covered up Teddy’s brother’s accidental murder (by Erin in series two). He’d gone to Roy’s penthouse intending to kill him in the series two finale, but learning of Roy’s surveillance cameras and under instruction from his father, had instead become an enforcer in the Lynch gang.