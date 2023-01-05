Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Ending Explained

Georgia Miller is not someone known for telling the truth but considering Georgia told Paul (Scott Porter) she had only one gun in the house, it’s no surprise that Austin firing a gun may come as a bit of a shock to him. Earlier on in episode 8, Austin finds a gun under Georgia’s dresser and although he puts it back, when he hears his father, Gil, fighting and basically abusing Georgia in their kitchen. Austin does the only thing he can think of, he gets the gun and fires it. Hence the gunshot.

Don’t worry, he didn’t kill anyone he just ended up shooting Gil a little bit in the arm and in the kitchen wall. Georgia, being the force that she is, deals with the matter very swiftly. She gets her sewing kit and stitches Gil back up. She tells Ginny to text Marcus and Max that no it was not a gunshot they just heard and she gets Austin to draw a picture which they put over the bullet hole in their kitchen wall. So when Paul gets home, he’s none the wiser to what went on. How no one called the police after they heard the gunshot we’ll never know but alas, the Miller family gets away with it.

Is Georgia Going to Prison?

As if the gunshot situation wasn’t enough, Gil wants money from Georgia – specifically Paul’s money Georgia will have access to once she marries him – and the PI hired by Kenny’s ex-wife (Georgia’s deceased husband’s ex-wife) to investigate Georgia’s suspected involvement in Kenny’s death is still sniffing around. Everything gets a bit much for Georgia and she cancels her wedding venue and prepares to flee with the kids to a new location. However once Ginny figures out what her mother’s up to she convinces her to tell Paul the truth about her past. She tells him everything from how she stole money from his office to how that cute family picture he loves so much on the kitchen wall is actually covering up a bullet hole in the wall.

The situation becomes a little bit much for Paul and he walks out but the following morning he messages Georgia to meet him at his office, where he is there with a lawyer, a police officer, and Gil. Paul lets Gil know that he will not be getting any of his family’s money and that if he wants access to Georgia and his son Austin, he has a custody battle on his hands. Something Paul knows Gil doesn’t want because he is an ex-convict and an ex-convict getting custody, probably wouldn’t look good to a judge in court. After he leaves Paul reveals that he is still very much in love with Georgia and wants to get married.

Ginny ends up sorting everything out for the wedding (since Georgia cancelled everything in fear) and Georgia ends up getting taken to town hall, her new wedding venue by Joe’s horse, Milkshake. Paul and Georgia say “I do.” But during their first dance, PI Gabriel Cordova (Alex Mallari Jr) and Wellsbury police force turn up to arrest Georgia for the murder of Cynthia’s husband, Tom Fuller. The man Georgia smothered to death in episode 8. Well you know what they say if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime. But in Georgia’s defence this crime she did do for Cynthia who said she just wanted her husband to go now as watching him suffer was painful.

Georgia ends up being escorted out of her wedding reception to the sounds of The Dixie Cups’ “Going To The Chapel Of Love.” Leaving the final scene of Ginny & Georgia season 2 to show Georgia being driven away in the back of a police car. Definitely not the dream honeymoon that Georgia was really looking for.