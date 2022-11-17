Dead to Me Season 3 Ending Explained

Does Judy Get Back Together With Michelle?

The bond between Judy and Jen is the foundation of Dead to Me, but another recurring relationship that’s explored is Judy’s budding romance with Natalie Morales’ Michelle. Dead to Me’s second season ends with Judy and Michelle on shaky ground, but Judy’s terminal cancer diagnosis becomes the catalyst in their reconciliation. Some of the sweetest moments in season three come out of Judy and Michelle’s time together and their larger meditations on second chances. These heart-filled moments don’t miraculously cure Judy, but she receives closure with not just Michelle, but also her mother. These are emotional breakthroughs that would have previously seemed impossible.

Does Jen Get Back Together With Ben?

Judy and Michelle get some much-needed alone time together this season and Jen is able to receive similar satisfaction with Ben. There’s a staggering amount of history between these two even before Jen learns that Ben is the one who’s responsible for hitting her with his car. It’s much easier for Jen to look past such a discretion after she realizes that she’s pregnant with Ben’s child. To be fair, all of this drama is more than enough to kill any relationship so it’s heartwarming when it brings these two lost souls together. Jen’s pregnancy gives her a renewed reason to fight for her freedom.

Does Ben Get Caught For His Hit-And-Run With Jen?

So much of Dead to Me focuses on Jen and Judy’s many acts of deception, but in season three there’s just as much subterfuge that comes from Ben. Dead to Me has allowed Judy and Jen to avoid capture and instead receive torture through their own internal prisons. This season takes a different approach with Ben, who increasingly crumbles under the weight of his alcoholism and pleads guilty to his crimes.

Ben does time for his drunk driving and he becomes a valuable case study in how some people benefit the most from facing the music and paying for their crimes. Ben’s following admission of love to Jen is even sweeter since he doesn’t know what his future holds. Ben is one of the few characters in Dead to Me who does the time for his crime and he’s rewarded with a loving family. Whether he’s able to live happily ever after with Jen is ultimately going to come down to his own ability to forgive and forget.

Do Jen And Judy Flee To Mexico To Get Away From The Greek Mafia And The Police?

A new threat that arrives in Dead to Me’s final season is Garrett Dillahunt’s FBI Agent, Glenn Moranis. Dillahunt’s presence always improves a comedy and his FBI Agent investigates Steve’s death. Moranis questions Jen over her real estate history with the victim, in addition to Steve’s connection to the Greek mafia and the money that he took from them. Agent Moranis is intimidating on paper, but he’s more of an ancillary obstacle in comparison to the emotional and psychological guilt that weighs down on Jen and Judy. The same is true for the Greek mafia, who target Jen and Judy because they know that they’ve been talking to the FBI and they assume the worst. Fortunately, all that it takes to force these organized criminals to retreat is for Judy to go all “Bitch Cassidy” and shoot at them.

When push comes to shove, Judy attempts to take the fall for Jen’s crime because she already has a terminal life sentence. This is Judy’s grand gesture to give them both a way out and secure a future for Jen. It’s touching proof of how much Judy has grown, but Jen is determined to find a solution where none of them have to give up and Judy can be there for Jen’s daughter. Jen successfully pleads to Detective Ana Perez to give Judy three weeks to undergo the clinical trial and get a chance at becoming healthy before she goes away to prison.