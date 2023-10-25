Gen V Episode 7 Release Time and Season Recap

When and Where Will Gen V Episode 7 Be Available to Watch?

Gen V’s release schedule isn’t really much of a secret now that every episode in the season thus far has been available on Prime Video the night before their scheduled release. The series was originally scheduled to premiere new episodes on Fridays, but Prime Video has been dropping all episodes the night before at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT for U.S. subscribers. Even though episode 7 of Gen V is officially scheduled to come out on Friday Oct. 27, it will likely be released early on Thursday Oct. 26 at the time listed above.

Gen V Episode 6 Recap

In a shocking betrayal, Marie, Jordan, Andre, and Emma discover that Cate is responsible for their collective memory loss. Feeling guilty and tired of lying to her friends, Cate gives them their memories back at the expense of her own well being. This exertion of power triggers a seizure at the beginning of episode 6 that pulls Marie, Jordan, Andre, and Dusty (Andy Walken) into her crumbling mind.

The young supes are met in Cate’s mind by Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), who warns them that they must find a way out before her mind collapses entirely. They tread through Cate’s memories, learning that Shetty was the first person to not show fear of Cate’s abilities and was also the first person to give her a means of controlling them. Shetty has been manipulating Cate for a while now, and used her to experiment on Luke without him realizing.

But the thing is, Luke did start realizing that something was wrong, and Cate knew that her powers were becoming less and less effective the more he was experimented on. This didn’t stop Shetty, or Brink (Clancy Brown), from pushing Luke to his breaking point.

While on this journey through Cate’s mind, the group makes a few stops in their own memories as well. We learn that Andre and Cate hooked up a few times before Luke’s death, and it’s something they both feel guilty about. It also turns out that Jordan became Brink’s TA because they helped him subdue Luke during an earlier confrontation in Brink’s office. Marie is forced to revisit her parents’ death and confront her fear that their death was less of an accident than she lets herself believe. Eventually, they convince Cate that she’s not a monster as they’ve all done things that they regret. The only way forward is to take responsibility for her actions and do her best to make up for them.

Meanwhile, Emma has gone to see Sam and bring him back to the group. They get a little…distracted by their budding feelings for each other and spend the afternoon hooking up before heading back to campus. Sam attacks Cate when he first sees her, recognizing her from all of the times that he and Luke were experimented on, but the others convince him to stand down and that she’s on their side now.