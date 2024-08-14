Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams On Tour Review: TV’s Best Sports Doc Is Back

So, what’s bigger than representing England, according to Flintoff? “Representing Preston,” he tells the boys, with a laugh. What else. The Lancashire city is where Flintoff and fellow former England cricketer Kyle Hogg scared up this team of cricket first-timers from playgrounds and takeaways back in 2022. Local pride and easy humour like that is everywhere in this four-part documentary follow-up. When the boys first see Flintoff, freshly scarred after multiple operations, they cover their worry about how changed he seems with the reassuring boast, “He’ll be alright, he’s Northern.”

Flintoff is Northern, but he’s not alright. Not yet, anyway, and he’s brave enough to admit it. He tells Josh, who’s autistic and struggling to branch out of his narrow food habits in India. He tells Dylan, whose heart is breaking over a girl at home. He tells Ben, a formerly homeless young man who’s frustrated by his cricket ability and feeling directionless. Flintoff tells us to-camera, where he’s ambushed by emotion while talking about his recovery, about the person he used to be, about his family, and about the boys.

He feels like a dad of nine on this trip, he’s surprised to realise. And that’s exactly what he looks like – in his care and gentle encouragement and hope, as well as in his frustration and irritation. The boys’ behaviour is challenging. On the first day of a Loughborough training camp with facilities young cricketers could only dream of, not one has the respect or discipline to turn up on time. Later episodes show that this journey is two steps forward, one step back. But oh, the steps forward.

The 2022 series struck gold with the discovery of Adnan Miakhel, an Afghan refugee and talented young cricketer who’d been forced to flee his country aged 15 without a word of English. Now living in the UK in foster care, Adnan’s application for asylum was eventually granted and he’s since won a sports scholarship to a boarding school. A happy ending, in other words.

Except that, as this empathy-led documentary shows, life isn’t that simple. Adnan is still haunted by his long journey from home and lack of contact with his mother and younger brother. The sole Muslim on the trip, which takes place during Ramadan, he’s alone in his religious fasting and isolated by his fatigue, hunger and thirst in the Kolkatan heat. Two of his English teammates volunteer to fast with him for a day in support. No food, no water, even no sex, Adnan explains. “I think we’ll be alright on that last one,” laughs Flintoff. Hemi asks if masturbation counts, and Adnan shows his innocence.

At the mosque where the trio break their fast at sunset, the English boys follow Adnan’s lead. “I don’t even feel I should be on my phone right now,” says one, naïve good instinct breaking through the habit of a lifetime. It’s the same in the local food markets, where the boys pale at live animal slaughter but don’t want to insult another culture, before retreating to the frozen aisles where they bring back mozzarella sticks and oven chips. Flintoff and Hogg crack up at the lads’ approach to local cuisine, but thank them at least for filling their teammates’ plates.