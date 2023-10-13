Frasier’s Best Episodes: Are There Even Any Bad Ones?

When Marty’s old friend Duke cancels on their annual lake fishing trip, Niles volunteers to take his dad. In part, Niles wants to impress Daphne with his “man of the great al fresco” ruggedness but as we find out, there’s also a deeper motive.

Prompted by a talk about Roz’s latest dating adventure, Frasier fixates on the fact that his dad has never told him that he loves him, despite saying it to Eddie and Duke. Jealous of Niles and Marty’s bonding trip, he tags along and proceeds to whinge and whine about everything from the cold to the accommodation, while Niles feigns delight with the whole deal (“For the first time in my life, I just urinated outdoors!”). Luckily, it’s Jim Beam to the rescue. Drunk and in high spirits, the boys confess their need for an emotional connection with their dad, and he comes through for them… Marty Crane-style.

Frasier Grinch (Season 3, Episode 9)

This episode not only contains a scene in contention for the most heart-warming TV moment of all time, but features some classic Frasier/Niles snobbery, some great Niles/Maris stuff, and a healthy dose of down-to-earth Marty wisdom – all in all, making it a pretty perfect recipe. Granted, the ambient sexual politics haven’t aged all that well (Bulldog brings a stripper to the KACL Christmas party and Frasier snogs her while everyone cheers, for one) but 1996 is a foreign country; they do things differently there.

Frederick is spending Christmas at his dad’s for the first time, so to Frasier’s dismay, Marty decks out the chic apartment like Santa’s grotto. When the educational gifts Frasier has ordered for Freddie don’t arrive on Christmas Eve, Frasier and Niles are forced to go to the mall. Snobbery ensues.

Back at home, Frederick reveals his one Christmas wish for an Outlaw Laser Robo Geek toy – which of course, his dad has dismissed out of hand as having no value for his precocious son. Faced with disappointing his boy on Christmas Day, Frasier bemoans his snobbery, and is humbled when Marty’s simple wisdom saves the day. It’s a great character episode with moving father-son moments, a terrifically delusional Niles mid-separation from Maris, and even a mention of Grammy Moon’s famous plum duff. In short: it has it all.

Moon Dance (Season 3, Episode 13)

This season three episode is light on actual Frasier Crane (he is on a trip with Frederick for most of it) but was the first episode directed by Kelsey Grammer. Niles is bereft as Maris is pictured in the Society pages swanning around Seattle with various escorts, so he decides to take Marty’s advice and try and start dating again. He asks someone to a dance, then realises he can’t dance, so Daphne offers to teach him. His date cancels, but he is enjoying his time with Daphne so much that he doesn’t want to tell her. Marty steps in to tell Niles that he sees the way he looks at her and he should be careful (Marty: “You’re sticking a fork in the toaster here” Niles: “Well my muffin’s stuck!”). Niles tells the truth about his date but Daphne suggests that she accompanies him to the dance as she’s been having such a wonderful time with him.