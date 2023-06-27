Whoever Scheduled C4’s Morning Frasier Double Bills Deserves a Medal

Usually preceded by supermarket own-brand sitcoms King of Queens and Everybody Loves Raymond – more rarely by the holy grail that is Cheers – the Frasier repeats are the perfect entry-slide into a week. Why wake up to serious faces and interest rates when you could wake up to Frasier’s dad Marty buying him the Outlaw Laser Robo Geek in one of the comedy’s excellent Christmas specials? Watch it with your cornflakes, watch it folding your laundry, and if you absolutely can’t avoid going to the gym, watch it there. Remember, a day started with Daphne Moon is never a day wasted.

The second best thing about the Frasier repeats on Channel 4 (the first being that they’re Frasier repeats) is that they never end. When the season 11 finale airs, it just goes right back to the beginning and starts again – usually around late January/early February. With 264 episodes continuously looping, it’s a rain-or-shine constant that only really stops for Christmas or, unacceptably, the Grand Prix.

It’s such a reliable presence that you could more or less chuck out your yearly calendar and use Frasier instead. Roz pregnant? Must be time to renew your car tax. Daphne’s ludicrous family just arrived? Time to shop for that wedding anniversary gift. I ask you – what finer clock than Eddie the Jack Russell Terrier?

Some complain about the incessant loop, blaming skint TV channels for unending repeats of 20 year old shows. These people are wrong. Frasier in the mornings on Channel 4 isn’t just a sitcom in a timeslot, it’s the air we breathe. It’s the weather. It’s home. When you feel the sickening tug of Monday in your gut, know that out there, waiting to coo at you with a mother’s love, is the Ski Lodge episode.

As a nation, we need the reliable breathe-out comfort of a Frasier double-bill in the morning. It’s the reassurance that, even when the British prime minster changes more regularly than Daphne’s haircut, some things will always be there. Whatever chaos is happening outside, at half past eight on weekday mornings, Dr Crane will be struggling to ride a bike, or shed the pounds for the KACL weight-loss marathon, or explaining the importance of never folding cashmere (“You’ll misdirect the nap!”). Enshrine those repeats in law and knight the person who scheduled them. May they never end.

Frasier is available to stream on Channel 4.com in the UK and on Hulu or Peacock Plus in the US.