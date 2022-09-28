Why Seinfeld Was the TV King of Movie References

Even though Seinfeld ended almost 25 years ago, it has remained an iconic and beloved television institution. Thanks to syndication, streaming services, and social media, Seinfeld has maintained a level of pop-culture relevance that most series only dream of achieving. While Seinfeld’s comedic performances are often what people reference when explaining their love of the show, Twitter user laura (@ecto_fun) recently shared a video detailing the series’ many movie references as one of the reasons they love to revisit it.

the seinfeld movie references are so good pic.twitter.com/t9YmRKnGJS — laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) September 27, 2022

In this thread, they link to the full version of the video, which was posted by YouTube user Yaron Baruch. In this eleven-minute version, we see even more movie scenes side-by-side with Seinfeld’s take on them. Some of the best include:

JFK – Seinfeld season 3 episodes 17 and 18 “The Boyfriend”

In the 1991 film JFK, the “magic bullet theory” is used to explain the assasination of President John F. Kennedy. In a recreation of that scene, Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) uses the “magic loogie theory” to try and prove that Kramer (Michael Richards) and Newman (Wayne Knight) were not spit on by Mets player Keith Hernandez. Not only are these scenes similar, but actor Wayne Knight appears in both of them as part of the presentation.

Basic Instinct – Seinfeld season 8 episode 5 “The Package”

This episode of Seinfeld also uses actor Wayne Knight to recreate a film scene he’s been in before. This time, it’s the interrogation scene from the 1992 movie Basic Instinct. In “The Package” Newman is desperately trying to prove that Jerry has committed mail fraud, but just like his movie counterpart Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone), Jerry keeps his cool and reveals nothing.