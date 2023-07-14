Foundation Recap: What Happened in Season 1?

11,700 – Cleon II sabotages the Anacreon Huntress with Thespin King Throy un Thark. Hari Seldon’s hologram will reveal this to the Foundation centuries later as an example of how the Empire has kept dissent at bay.

12,067 – This is the year the series premiere begins with. Mathematical prodigy Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) travels from her home world of Synnax to Galactic capital Trantor to meet with brilliant mathematician and psychohistorian Hari Seldon (Jared Harris). Both are quickly arrested for treason due to Seldon’s model that predicts the Empire’s imminent collapse and subsequent 30,000 years of human suffering. Gaal and Seldon are ultimately spared when terrorists from Anacreon and Thespis destroy Trantor’s crucial space elevator, called the Starbridge. Seldon is allowed to bring some of his followers to a remote world called Terminus to establish his Foundation, which Seldon sells as a repository of human knowledge that will decrease the dark interregnum between the fall of the Empire and whatever comes next.

12,068 – Just one year into the Foundation’s trip aboard the slow ship, the Deliverance, disaster strikes when Seldon is stabbed to death by his adopted son Raych Foss (Alfred Enoch). Raych places Gaal in an escape pod with the murder weapon and then fires her off into space. When Gaal wakes up aboard the Raven roughly 35 years later, she learns the truth of it all from Hari’s hologram (who was embedded in the knife). Hari intended to commit suicide because he knew he had to be mythologized for his plan to work. Unfortunately, Raych and Gaal’s burgeoning relationship wasn’t part of Seldon’s plans so he convinced Raych to murder him to separate them.

12,072 – Sans Seldon, Gaal, and Raych (who was executed for his crime), the remaining Foundation members arrive at Terminus. There they encounter a mysterious diamond-like structure called “The Vault” that generates a null field.

12,086 – In episode 3, 19 years after the Starbridge attack, we get to see what’s known as the Changing of the Brothers. Cleon XIV is born as the new Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton), Cleon XIII (Lee Pace) becomes Brother Day, Cleon XII takes on the advisory mantle of Brother Dusk (Terrence Mann), and Cleon XI is briefly known as Brother Darkness before being euthanized. There are a lot of Cleons and Brothers floating around season 1, but from this moment on, these three Cleons maintain their respective positions.

12,102 – This is the year that the vast majority of Foundation season 1 takes place in. If you remember a particular event from the show’s first season, chances are it occurred in this year. This timeframe picks up with Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey) serving as the Warden of Terminus. Soon she will have to deal with what Hari calls “The First Crisis” as the Anacreon civilization led by Grand Huntress Phara Keaen (Kubbra Sait) attacks the Foundation. Ultimately, the First Crisis resolves with Terminus making peace and allying with both the Anacreons and Thespins. An apparition of Seldon then emerges from the Vault to reveal that the real purpose of the Foundation is not to just survive the fall of the Empire but to eventually succeed it.