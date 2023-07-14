Foundation Season 2 Dives Even Deeper Into the Mysteries of Hari Seldon and Brother Day

Goyer goes on to note that the second season’s “Second Crisis” (essentially the next phase of the aforementioned collapse) will borrow from several elements in Isaac Asimov’s books, but the primary threat will be the military conflict between Empire and Foundation.

“That’s very much what season two is about,” Goyer says. “Empire ignored Foundation in season one and now they feel like they’ve they’ve gotten established enough that they’re a threat, and they have to get rid of them.”

Meanwhile, in the time between seasons 1 and 2, Hari Seldon…or more accurately the digital likeness of Hari Seldon…has become a religious figure for Foundation adherents. According to actor Jared Harris, Seldon knew such a thing would be inevitable.

“[Seldon] knows, having studied civilizations, that they all go through their religious phase, so he wanted to guide that phase without being there,” Harris says. “But obviously, you don’t want to create a religion that starts to negate or turn its back on science. And there’s quite often a conflict between religion and science.”

That’s where Foundation season 2 picks up. But where will it be going? To answer that question, we’ll have to dive a bit deeper into the mysterious entity that is Hari Seldon.

According to Goyer, many fans of Foundation season 1 picked up on something that will be crucial to the story going forward: the fact that there are now two Hari Seldons. Seldon is perhaps the “least dead” a dead person has ever been because two high fidelity digital recreations exist of him. One of them, which Goyer and company like to refer to as simply “Hari,” is aboard The Raven en route to his home planet of Helicon to establish a secret “Second Foundation. The other, referred to by Goyer as “Dr. Seldon,” is the version that emerged from the mysterious “Vault” on Terminus to prepare his followers for the Second Crisis.