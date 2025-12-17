First Look at Netflix’s Extraction TV Show Reveals Omar Sy’s Mercenary
Lupin star Omar Sy leads the action-packed Extraction universe series for Netflix.
Netflix has shared a first look at its upcoming Extraction TV series, Mercenary. The project is set in the universe of the streamer’s Extraction movies and stars Lupin’s Omar Sy as a mercenary who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya.
Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), Waleed Zuaiter (Omar), and Ed Speleers (Star Trek: Picard) star alongside Sy in the upcoming action thriller series, which has been filming in Ireland but will continue shooting in Morocco for a while before it wraps. Louise Hooper (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) and Tim Southam (Foundation) are directing for showrunner Glen Mazzara, who was instrumental in producing early seasons of The Walking Dead.
Netflix is keeping the finer details of Mercenary’s plot underwraps for now, but the logline says that Sy’s character will be trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers, and that he must navigate life-or-death choices while confronting deep emotional wounds. The series aims to explore the trauma, betrayal, and moral conflicts of characters pushed to the edge.
The show is being produced by AGBO, the indie entertainment company founded by the Russo brothers. AGBO has guided the Extraction franchise from the outset and is also handling the forthcoming Marvel movies Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, as well as a second season of Prime Video’s Citadel.
The Extraction movies have been big hits for Netflix, which is not only shooting the Mercenary show but also has another Extraction-universe feature film lined up in South Korea called TYGO, led by the popular Don Lee (Train to Busan) and Lee Jin-uk (Player 246 in Squid Game).
Starring Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, the first Extraction film found his burned-out mercenary undertaking a brutal rescue mission in Bangladesh, while the second globe-trotting film doubled down on wild stunts and set pieces, featuring a long, seemingly unbroken fight sequence that wowed audiences. It also introduced Idris Elba as the franchise’s mysterious, Nick Fury-like stranger who convinces Rake to join a new mission after he almost died completing his last one.
Hemsworth will reprise the role of Rake in a third mainline Extraction movie, which director Sam Hargrave hopes to start filming in 2026 if Hemsworth can find room in his Avengers shooting schedule.