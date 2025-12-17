First Look at Netflix’s Extraction TV Show Reveals Omar Sy’s Mercenary

Netflix has shared a first look at its upcoming Extraction TV series, Mercenary. The project is set in the universe of the streamer’s Extraction movies and stars Lupin’s Omar Sy as a mercenary who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya.

Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), Waleed Zuaiter (Omar), and Ed Speleers (Star Trek: Picard) star alongside Sy in the upcoming action thriller series, which has been filming in Ireland but will continue shooting in Morocco for a while before it wraps. Louise Hooper (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) and Tim Southam (Foundation) are directing for showrunner Glen Mazzara, who was instrumental in producing early seasons of The Walking Dead.

Netflix is keeping the finer details of Mercenary’s plot underwraps for now, but the logline says that Sy’s character will be trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers, and that he must navigate life-or-death choices while confronting deep emotional wounds. The series aims to explore the trauma, betrayal, and moral conflicts of characters pushed to the edge.

The show is being produced by AGBO, the indie entertainment company founded by the Russo brothers. AGBO has guided the Extraction franchise from the outset and is also handling the forthcoming Marvel movies Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, as well as a second season of Prime Video’s Citadel.