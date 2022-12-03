The Best Christmas Action Movies That Aren’t Die Hard

Even more similar still to Die Hard, The Bourne Identity had a seasonal undercurrent to proceedings which reveals itself toward the end of the film. On the run and suffering from amnesia, Matt Damon’s Bourne heads to a safe house in the French countryside where he discovers to his surprise that it’s actually Christmas. He wouldn’t be the first to let work get in the way of the holidays but it’s a revelation that ensures The Bourne Identity’s place among the great festive action flicks.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Gene Hackman’s second appearance on this list comes courtesy of this underrated war film from 2001 which showcased Owen Wilson’s lesser-spotted talents as an action movie star. Loosely based on a real-life incident when a U.S. pilot was shot down over war torn Bosnia and Herzegovina back in 1996, Behind Enemy Lines could not boast a more self-explanatory title if it tried with Wilson cast in the role of the stranded pilot and Hackman providing a little gravitas as the commanding officer back at base pulling the strings to orchestrate his rescue.

Based on a story by Jim and John Thomas, the writers of Predator and directed by John Moore, who would go on to helm A Good Day to Die Hard, it’s worth noting that the real-life incident Behind Enemy Lines inspired occurred in June but the filmmakers moved it to December, evidently keen to corner the Christmas action movie market. Big, fun and occasionally dumb, Behind Enemy Lines spawned three direct-to-video sequels. Avoid all three like a bowl of brussel sprouts.

Cobra (1986)

While the Rambo outing First Blood undoubtedly meets the criteria to feature on this list, it’s important to remember how far removed that movie is from the muscle-bound hero the character would go on to become in subsequent sequels. First Blood is as much a bleak character portrait of a man left forever damaged by the horrors of war as it is an action movie and, much like your uncle’s jokes, is not likely to go down all that well around Christmas. Instead Sly fans might be better served taking in the adventures of Lt. Marion “Cobra” Cobretti in this ludicrous but enjoyable actioner that Stallone opted to make while in pre-production for another movie, Beverly Hills Cop.

Eddie Murphy may have ended up having the last laugh, but Cobra is still a slice of gloriously ‘80s action fun with the titular cop tasked with protecting Brigitte Nielsen’s Ingrid Knudsen from a cult known as “The New World.” Set around Christmas, Cobra’s festivities peak around an epic supermarket shootout.

I Come In Peace (1990)

Also released under the title Dark Angel, I Come In Peace might rank as Dolph Lundgren’s best movie with the big Swede stepping out of Stallone’s shadow in Rocky IV to star as Jack Caine, a rule-breaking Houston detective investigating a series of drug-related murders around Christmas. Teamed with straight-laced FBI agent Arwood Smith (Brian Benben), things take a wild left turn when they discover the killings are the work of Talec, an extraterrestrial who has been been spreading a little too much festive cheer by deliberately injecting his victims with a synthetic form of heroin in order to extract the resulting endorphins from their brains to sell as drugs back on his home planet. Told you it was wild.