Fargo Season 5 Ending Explained: No Country For (Really) Old Men

R.I.P. Officer Witt Farr

If “Bisquik” has a flaw, it’s that its first act is spent hastily wrapping up what the penultimate episode already should have. It was quite clear that Sheriff Roy Tillman’s world was about to come crashing down all around him in episode 9 “The Useless Hand.” Both the feds and the local police were invading his North Dakota compound. It didn’t matter how many heavily armed sovereign citizen-types answered Roy’s call to make this the next Waco. Roy was finished, it was only a matter of how many people he’s going to take with him.

The answer to that question turns out to be: two. Roy begins the episode by killing his nagging father-in-law, who seems to have a lot of annoying opinions on how to resist the federal government. Shortly after that, Roy is non-fatally shut in the gut by Dot. That begins the shootout in earnest as Roy escapes to his underground tunnel system called a “dugout” where he scurries like a rat towards something resembling freedom. While down there, Roy is confronted by Officer Witt Farr (Lamorne Morris), one of the few unambiguous heroes in this story. Unfortunately, Witt is stabbed and ultimately dies for his morals.

Witt is still able to accomplish his central mission of keeping Dot safe though. For, as Roy emerges from his dugout, he is met by a cadre of officers, both state and federal. They were led there by Roy’s son Gator (Joe Keery), who despite now being blinded by Ole Munch (Sam Spruell), still knows where to guide the authorities to catch his pop.

Sheriff Roy Tillman Receives a Fate Worse Than Death

It turns out that Roy Tillman probably would have preferred that Whit Farr stabbed and killed him instead. Because one year after the shootout at his compound, Roy receives a visit from his nemesis, Dot’s mother-in-law and debt empire ruler Lorraine Lyon (Jennifer Jason Leigh) at the federal penitentiary in Thompson, Illinois where he’s being held.

Roy seems to think that he’s going to do decently fine in prison, what with being a charismatic far right extremist and all. But Lorraine quickly reminds him that she possesses something far more powerful than he does: pretty much everyone’s debt. As she points out, 85% of all prisoners are in some form of financial debt or another. So she has kindly started a fund to help the prisoners in Thompson, Illinois relieve themselves of some of that debt – just by doing some small chores here and there. And by “small chores,” we mean “making Sheriff Roy Tillman’s life an absolute never-ending hellscape of pain and humiliation.” Lorraine makes sure to tell Roy that he is going to be feeling every bit of pain that his poor, abused wives felt.

Yay!