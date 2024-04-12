Fallout Ending Explained: How That Episode 8 Cliffhanger Sets Up Season 2

You see, the reason Moldaver hates Vault-Tec so much is because she originally designed the cold fusion reactor in 2077, before the war that ended the world. Back then, the tech was acquired by Vault-Tec and quickly hidden, as it threatened the war the company so desperately needed to happen to ensure maximum profits for their vault products. Over 200 years later, Moldaver wants her tech back so she can finally share its gift of limitless energy with the rest of the world.

But Moldaver has an even bigger motivation for attacking Vault 33 and kidnapping Hank than stolen tech: revenge. We learn that Shady Sands, the capital of the New California Republic (a staple faction from the early games), was completely destroyed before the start of the show. In the finale, Moldaver reveals to Lucy that it was Hank and his Vault-Tec goons who nuked the city to stop the NCR from advancing further on the surface, not only killing thousands of people but also leaving his own wife and Lucy’s mother a mindless ghoul skeleton.

Why did Hank blow up Shady Sands? Because the NCR was gaining too much power, threatening Vault-Tec’s plan for world domination once it was time to reclaim the surface. Vault-Tec didn’t count on anyone outside the vaults surviving the nuclear war, so when Wastelanders in the region organized into a major faction that could one day rival Vault-Tec, the company had to put a stop to it.

But how did Vault-Tec originally plan to ensure those loyal to the company would be the ones to re-settle the earth centuries after the nuclear war in the first place? Vault 31 has the answers.

What’s Actually Going on in Vault 31, 32, and 33?

It’s revealed at the end of the season that Kyle MacLachlan’s Hank MacLean, the Overseer of Vault 33, is one of the many Vault-Tec thugs who were cryogenically frozen in 2077 until which time they were needed to further the company’s plans inside the vaults and on the surface. Lucy learns the truth about her father from Moldaver in the final episode, but her brother Norm (Moisés Arias) has to do a bit of digging in Vault 31 to get to the bottom of Vault-Tec’s true plans.

Throughout the season, Norm works to uncover the real purpose of Vault 33’s neighboring vaults. There’s Vault 32, which we initially see as a graveyard full of dead Vault-Dwellers who killed themselves after learning “the truth.” Then there’s Vault 31, which Norm learns, is where every single Overseer of Vault 33 originaly hails from, including the vault’s newly elected Overseer, Betty Pearson (Leslie Uggams).