Fallout’s Biggest Guest Stars and Cameos: From Knight Titus to Honcho

What follows is a sampling of the most notable guest stars who appear throughout the eight episodes of Fallout season 1.

Mykelti Williamson as Honcho

Honcho appears in the final scene of episode 1 as the leader of the crew of bounty hunters who seek to raise The Ghoul from his slumber under the dirt. Playing Honcho is Mykelti Williamson, who has had quite the impressive Hollywood career. Naturally, he’s most widely remembered for playing Benjamin Buford “Bubba” Blue in the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump. But he also has many other roles of note under his belt. He even previously acted opposite his Fallout scene partner Walton Goggins in season 3 of Justified as Ellstin Limehouse.

Michael Rapaport as Knight Titus

The reveal of hallowed Knight Titus’s real identity is one of Fallout goofiest early season jokes. Because under the helmet isn’t a fearsome post-apocalyptic warlord type but comedic actor and media personality Michael Rapaport. Known for his distinctive New York accent and strong opinions on most things, Rapaport has popped up in all sorts of things over the years like True Romance, Deep Blue Sea, and Boston Public. Like Goggins and Williamson, he’s yet another Justified alum. Unlike Goggins and Williamson though, his Justified character is not remembered fondly.

Jon Daly as Snake Oil Salesman

A recurring theme throughout most of Fallout‘s guest stars is a notable background in comedy. The mysterious snake oil salesman with a penchant for uh…making love to chickens is played by comedy heavyweight Jon Daly. Daly is well known on the improv and podcast circuit, having been a regular performer at Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre for 10 years. To mainstream audiences, he’s likely best known for his roles in Masterminds, Zoolander 2, or The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. To this writer, however, his crowning achievement will always be the “Pawnsylvania” sketches on Kroll Show.

Matt Berry as Mr. Handy, Snip Snip, and Sebastian Leslie

Is there a more recognizable voice in entertainment right now that Matt Berry’s? TV fans have come to love his dramatic dialect from his roles in The IT Crowd, Toast of London, and What We Do in the Shadows. Here he lends his voice to several robots, including Mr. Handy and Snip Snip. He then gets to show up in the flesh later in the season as the actor Sebastian Leslie.

Dale Dickey as Ma June

Ma June serves as Lucy’s proper introduction to Filly and with it, the lawlessness of the surface world. Playing this rugged figure is character actress Dale Dickey. There’s almost no point in even beginning to list Dickey’s C.V. because she’s been in virtually everything. Here’s a brief attempt though: Iron Man 3, Hell or High Water, Breaking Bad, My Name is Earl, and of course: Justified.