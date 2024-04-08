Every Curb Your Enthusiasm Finale Guest Star: Allison Janney, Greg Kinnear, and More

This article contains spoilers for the Curb Your Enthusiasm series finale.

As many fans predicted, the Curb Your Enthusiasm series finale concluded just like the much-maligned Seinfeld finale, with Larry David sent to jail for (petty) crimes against humanity. Granted, it wasn’t exactly like David-penned Seinfeld finale as, on Curb, Jerry Seinfeld’s chance encounter with a Joe Pesci lookalike leads to a jury nullification and mistrial, setting our cranky hero free once again.

Before that last minute Deus Ex Jerry, however, Curb Your Enthusiasm gets to indulge in the best part of the Seinfeld ending of yore by having many, many guest stars and other faces from the show’s past make appearances. From the prosecutor to the judge to all the witnesses that attest to Larry’s poor character, the Curb finale has many guest star roles to fill. Here’s how it fills them.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Finale Guest Stars

Allison Janney as Cynthia

Would it really be a Curb Your Enthusiasm finale without yet another love interest for Larry’s best friend Richard Lewis? Stepping into the role of Cynthia is Allison Janney. The actress is the stuff of TV royalty with award-winning roles on shows like The West Wing and Mom. Of course, Cynthia doesn’t end up being the one for Richard but never fear: the actor’s real life wife, Joyce Lapinksy, guest starred in an episode earlier this season. Richard Lewis got the happy ending he deserved and now may he rest in peace.