The Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 Premiere’s Best Joke Is in the Credits

Larry’s mugshot is relentless and watches the viewer like a hawk as the familiar Curb Your Enthusiasm credits roll. What makes the bit even funnier are the circumstances leading to Larry’s arrest. While Larry has displayed no shortage of incarceration-worthy antisocial behavior over the years, when the law finally does come for him it’s for one of his rare moments of kindness.

Before he jets back to L.A., Larry wants to return Leon’s Auntie Rae’s glasses to her. Since it’s Election Day, he finds her at a Fulton County polling station where the line is criminally long and the Atlanta sun is unrelenting. He gives the tired auntie a bottled water from his car and is summarily booked for violating Georgia’s Election Integrity Act.

The Election Integrity Act of 2021, originally known as Georgia Senate Bill 202, is a real piece of legislation that overhauled elections in the state. Introduced by a conservative legislature and coming on the heels of unfounded claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, the bill was viewed by critics as being an anti-democratic voter suppression measure. Section 33 of the act proved to be particularly controversial, as it made it illegal to provide food or water to people waiting in voting lines.

While this controversial bill was undoubtedly in the news at the time of the episode’s writing, the poor fictional Larry David must have forgotten all about it, as I’m sure the rest of us did. Thank God he did or we wouldn’t have gotten one of the best Curb jokes in a long while.