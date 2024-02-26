Mr. Takahashi Has Become Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Best Villain

First introduced* in season 7 episode “The Black Swan,” Mr. Takahashi has been a consistent thorn in Larry’s side for the back half of the series’ legendary run. Many Curb Your Enthusiasm characters hate Larry David, but Mr. Takahashi is part of a select few who absolutely loathes him. That’s because Larry stands for everything Mr. Takahashi despises. Mr. Takahashi is an unshakeable scion of order. Larry David is an agent of chaos. The pair are like Batman and The Joker … if they were both in their 70s.

*Funnily enough, Takahashi actor Dana Lee actually made his Curb debut back in season 2 as an unnamed car customer.

Going back to our original high school metaphor, Larry and Takahashi also perfectly represent the pop culture dynamic between a power-hungry principal and a troublemaking student. Mr. Takahashi is constantly looking for a reason to kick Larry out of the club only to be foiled at the last minute by Larry’s criminal ingenuity or fate itself. In that way he’s like Dean Rooney doing whatever it takes to get Ferris Bueller expelled. It’s also telling that we have not yet learned Takahashi’s first name and Larry always refers to him to the teacherly “Mr. Takahashi.”

Watching the show through this sophomoric lens adds another layer of humor into the final seasons of the already extremely funny show. And though he’s only appeared onscreen six times thus far, Mr. Takahashi looms large as Larry’s chief rival and perhaps even the “big bad” of this final season. For that, a lot of credit must be paid to Dana Lee, a Chinese-American performer whose family emigrated to Houston when he was seven years old. Lee has been working as an actor since 1974 and his IMDb entry is one of the more fascinating documents you will ever lay eyes on.

With only six episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm left to go (that we know of), it remains to be seen how David chooses to conclude his epic TV journey. Whatever the Curb ending ends up being, let’s hope that Mr. Takahashi gets to be a part of it.