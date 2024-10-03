Every Book Isaac Reads in Heartstopper Season 3

You and Me on Vacation by Emily Henry

In season two, Isaac read Emily Henry’s 2002 novel Book Lovers, and he must be a fan because he’s gone back in her bibliography in season three to read You and Me on Vacation. With elements of When Harry Met Sally and David Nicholls’ One Day, it’s the elliptical story of a long friendship told over successive vacations together. Like Book Lovers, this one’s another witty, escapist rom-com that’s enjoyed huge success and a lot of attention on #BookTok.

This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

Let’s hope no important announcements are made in this school assembly, because Isaac is not listening and nose-deep in Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone’s celebrated 2019 LGBT+ sci-fi This Is How You Lose the Time War. It’s an epistolary novel (made up of letters written by the characters to each other) about two time-travelling agents engaged in their respective empire’s multiverse-skipping war, and a love story.

The Year I Didn’t Eat by Samuel Pollen, & Various

Heartstopper season three builds strongly on the theme of mental health, and in this Truham Grammar library display, James and Isaac have selected a number of books aimed at helping young people to understand their psychology. For obvious story reasons, there’s Samuel Pollen’s autobiographically inspired novel about anorexia, plus: Super Thinking: The Big Book of Mental Models by Gabriel Weinberg and Lauren McCann, Your Mental Health: Understanding Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, Eating Disorders and Self-Destructive Behaviour by Chris Brady and Tony Westbrook, It’s Not OK to Feel Blue (and Other Lies): Inspirational People Open Up About Their Mental Health by various, Good Enough: A Novel: A Novel by Jen Petro-Roy, What Mental Illness Really Is… (And What It Isn’t) by Lucy Foulkes, and Stacey Dooley’s Are You Really OK?

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

On a text chat in episode two, Charlie recommends Madeline Miller’s The Song of Achilles to Isaac, and in episode four, we see Isaac’s taken up Charlie’s advice. Another novel inspired by classical Greek myth from the writer of Circe, it’s a reimagined story of Patroclus and Achilles set against the backdrop of the Trojan war. Be warned though – Charlie and Isaac are not kidding about it being sad.

Emma by Jane Austen

It’s hard to know if this hardback edition of Jane Austen’s Emma is Isaac’s reading material for the night or simply part of his Halloween costume. Seeing as he’s come to the party in dapper Regency style, let’s assume the latter and guess that Isaac’s dressed as Mr Knightley (?), the judgmental, bossy family friend who berates young Emma Woodhouse in the novel about the error of her ways until she’s repented and beaten down enough to be worth marrying (more romantic interpretations of Emma are available, see the Anya Taylor-Joy/Johnny Flynn movie version for one).

Christmas Days: 12 Stories and 12 Feasts for 12 Days by Jeanette Winterson

Novelist and short story writer Jeanette Winterson went down in the LGBT+ literary hall of fame for her autobiographically inspired 1985 novel Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit, and for follow-ups Sexing the Cherry and many more. In 2016, Winterson published this Christmas-themed short story collection, which Isaac seems to be pairing with a delicious looking hot chocolate. Yum.