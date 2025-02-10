Euphoria Season 3 First Look Brings Good News for Fans of the Show

It’s been three long years since the season 2 finale of Euphoria. Between the WGA and SAG-AFTRA work stoppages of 2023 and creative disagreements on the direction of the series, there have been doubts that we would even get a third season. There’s also the fact that several of the show’s stars like Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney have all started to move on with their careers, taking notable roles outside of the series and staying booked and busy in the interim, as well as the unfortunate death of Angus Cloud. However, despite the tumultuous journey getting Euphoria season 3 to production has been, there is finally some good news for fans of the show.

A24 has posted a first look still from season 3, showing not only that production has begun at the start of the year, as promised, but also that Zendaya is back as Rue Bennett.

Euphoria Season 3 is in production. pic.twitter.com/QSV9DVoIiY — A24 (@A24) February 10, 2025

We don’t know much else about season 3 thus far. One of the last things we heard was that some of the creative disagreements mentioned above had to do with where to take Rue’s character this season, especially if the series makes its rumored time jump. Some scrapped ideas involved Rue being a private investigator or a pregnancy surrogate. It’s nearly impossible to guess or assume where Rue’s journey might be going this season based on a single image, but at least it seems like she’s as moody and brooding as ever.

Like many HBO shows, Euphoria can take the better part of a year to film one season. Season 1 was filmed between late October 2018 and May 2019 while season 2 was filmed between March and November 2021. This unfortunately means that we likely won’t get to actually see season 3 until maybe late this year or early next year.