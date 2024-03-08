Eugene Levy Gets So Many Fits Off in The Reluctant Traveler Season 2

The premise of The Reluctant Traveler is a simple one. There’s a traveler and he’s reluctant, you see. But’s he’s also much more than that.

That’s because the titular reluctant traveler in this Apple TV+ docuseries is none other than comedy legend Eugene Levy. Levy’s prolific career has spanned decades – from his time on the Canadian sketch series SCTV to his many roles in Christopher Guest’s collection of mockumentaries to his most recent Emmy award-winning portrayal of Johnny Rose in Schitt’s Creek, the sitcom created by his son Dan Levy. Through all of these onscreen adventures, however, Levy never quite caught the travel bug. The Reluctant Traveler season 1 sought to rectify that by forcing him into locales like Costa Rica, Italy, Japan, and more.

The Reluctant Traveler season 2 keeps that same format in place, albeit with some tweaks. Instead of spanning the globe this time around, production takes Levy on his own European vacation with stops in Sweden for a midsummer festival to the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula and everywhere in-between. Den of Geek spoke with Levy and series producer David Brindley about the more limited scope of the season.

“In season 1, Eugene says that he feels like he’s become a junior member of the world traveler club. So we wanted season 2 to feel like the next step,” Brindley said. “So many people talk about doing Europe. And this was a Europe that not many people would choose immediately. It wasn’t London, Rome, and Paris. It’s not the big cities. It’s actually slightly off the beaten track.”