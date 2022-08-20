Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is Piccolo’s Time to Shine

There’s a lot of potential in Piccolo continuing to train Pan, but this could also extend to him taking on other younger pupils, like Gotenks, who shows growth in Super Hero, but still has a lot to learn. Piccolo is so knowledgeable on the fusion dance that he might also push Pan in this direction as she continues to get stronger. She’s not that much older than Bulla.

He Explores His Namekian Roots And Becomes An Icon For His People

The catalyst of Piccolo’s growth in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has a lot to do with his Namekian physiology and the limitations of his people. Piccolo emerges as the strongest Namekian ever and it seems like he could apply this power to help out his own kind. Piccolo talks to Dende about upgrading the Dragon Balls, but there’s also a whole planet of displaced Namekians who lack a greater purpose.

Piccolo could become a symbol to inspire the Namekian to surpass their former limits. It’d be extremely satisfying to see him pass on what he’s learned here and help other Namekians transform to new heights. This is the most plausible way for Namekians to ever rival the Saiyans in strength again.

Piccolo And Gohan Throw Themselves Into Training

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is a two-hander where both Piccolo and Gohan get to shine. The movie celebrates their individual accomplishments as well as their continued growth as a team. The movie ends with Piccolo and Gohan stronger than ever and it’d be a tragedy if they ended their growth here when it feels like it’s just getting started.

Dragon Ball has featured plenty of dedicated training arcs, but it’s been a while since Piccolo and Gohan have entered this dynamic together. In the manga, Vegeta has recently traveled to Planet Yardrat to train and master their valuable skills. It might finally be time for Gohan and Piccolo to make the trek to Yardrat and continue to become indispensable characters. If nothing else, it’s time for these two to at least get a sparring session in with Whis or Beerus.

Piccolo Has A Dangerous New Form To Perfect

There are always new transformations that come out of nowhere in Dragon Ball and there’s a fine line between these metamorphoses feeling like a justified surprise or a manipulative plot device. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero deserves some credit for going back to the Elder Guru’s ability to unlock people’s potential as the impetus for his new transformation. Piccolo turns to the Dragon Balls to wish for Shenron to unlock his potential, but the Eternal Dragon mentions that he also “throws in a bonus” for good measure. This bonus translates to Orange Piccolo, a transformation that might be a little rough around the edges when it comes to its appearance, but its strength is nearly unmatched.