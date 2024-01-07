Echo Release Time and Recap: Disney+ Schedule Explained
Here is when and where you can expect to watch Marvel's Disney+ series Echo.
The year just started and Marvel is already looking to begin it on a strong note. Despite 2024 featuring a relatively sparse cinematic release calendar for the studio, its TV offerings are getting in on the action early with the premiere of Echo on Disney+.
Echo is a spinoff of 2021 miniseries Hawkeye and features Alaqua Cox returning as the central hero Maya Lopez a.k.a. Echo. As first seen in Marvel comics and then the aforementioned Disney+ series, Echo is a unique ass-kicker. She spent years effectively doing Kingpin’s bidding and now, per the show’s description, she is set to “return to her hometown in Oklahoma, where she must come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community.”
Like many streaming releases of late, Echo has gone through some scheduling changes already. So let’s tell you exactly where you can watch Echo, when you can watch it, and how many episodes you can expect to check out.
Echo Release Time and Date
All five episodes of Echo will be available to stream at 9 p.m. ET/2 a.m. GMT on Tuesday, Jan. 9 in the U.S., U.K., and all markets where Disney+ is available. Additionally, Echo will be available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. through April 9. A Choctaw-language dub will be made available at release as well to honor Maya Lopez’s Native American heritage.
Echo was previously tagged for a mid-2023 release and then a Nov. 29, 2023 release and at one point was slated to include as many as eight episodes. But we promise that the above release information is officially official now. Five episodes. All-at-once. Tuesday night. Jan. 9. Boom.
Echo Recap
The character known as Echo traces her origins back to Marvel Comics, first appearing in Daredevil #9 in 1999. She didn’t make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, however, until Disney+’s Hawkeye in 2021. The comic and live-action Echo share some similarities: both are named Maya Lopez, both are of Native American descent (Cheyenne Nation in the comics, Choctaw on television), both are deaf, and both are closely associated with Kingpin.
Maya’s televised arc deviates a bit though. In the six-episode Hawkeye series, Maya is introduced as one of Kingpin’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) best enforcers as the commander of his Tracksuit Mafia. She initially blames Clint Barton a.k.a. Ronin (Jeremy Renner) for the death of her father and seeks revenge. But Clint reveals the truth to her that Kingpin was behind her father’s death all along so Maya shoots Kingpin in the face. Like…with a gun and everything. Now, there’s no way Wilson Fisk could survive that, right?
Guess we’ll find out in Echo!