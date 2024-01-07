Echo Release Time and Recap: Disney+ Schedule Explained

The year just started and Marvel is already looking to begin it on a strong note. Despite 2024 featuring a relatively sparse cinematic release calendar for the studio, its TV offerings are getting in on the action early with the premiere of Echo on Disney+.

Echo is a spinoff of 2021 miniseries Hawkeye and features Alaqua Cox returning as the central hero Maya Lopez a.k.a. Echo. As first seen in Marvel comics and then the aforementioned Disney+ series, Echo is a unique ass-kicker. She spent years effectively doing Kingpin’s bidding and now, per the show’s description, she is set to “return to her hometown in Oklahoma, where she must come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community.”

Like many streaming releases of late, Echo has gone through some scheduling changes already. So let’s tell you exactly where you can watch Echo, when you can watch it, and how many episodes you can expect to check out.

All five episodes of Echo will be available to stream at 9 p.m. ET/2 a.m. GMT on Tuesday, Jan. 9 in the U.S., U.K., and all markets where Disney+ is available. Additionally, Echo will be available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. through April 9. A Choctaw-language dub will be made available at release as well to honor Maya Lopez’s Native American heritage.