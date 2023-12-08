Echo First Reactions Promise a Violent Marvel Series

Since her debut in 1999’s Daredevil #9, written by David Mack and penciled by Joe Quesada, Echo has gone through many changes. Readers first met Echo as Maya Lopez, an unwitting pawn in the mind games the Kingpin Wilson Fisk played against Matt Murdock. Like Daredevil, Lopez uses her different abilities as a superpower, as her deafness makes her a more attentive observer, resulting in photographic reflexes.

Lopez initially used those abilities to become Echo, a hero with fighting skills on par with Daredevil or Bullseye. Later, she took the name Ronin, a mysterious ninja who fought alongside the Avengers. Most recently, Echo acquired the Phoenix Force and joined the Avengers as Thunderbird.

Next year, Echo makes her most audacious move yet, becoming the main character in a live-action Disney+ series. Played by the Menominee and Mohican actor Alaqua Cox, who is deaf like her character, Echo first emerged in the MCU during Hawkeye season one. Initially a tool of her adopted father Wilson Fisk, Echo soon joined Hawkeye and Kate Bishop in fighting against the Kingpin, and then set out on her own path.

Although Echo won’t come to Disney+ until January of 2024, some viewers have already seen the first three episodes. The reactions vary, but there’s one word that appears over and over: violent.