DUNE: PROPHECY: Exclusive London Screening For Den of Geek Readers

Think you know the Harkonnens? Think again. From Sky and NOW comes DUNE: PROPHECY, an epic new six-part drama set within the Dune universe. Starring Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May and Mark Strong, DUNE: PROPHECY is headed to Sky and streaming service NOW on 18 November.

For a special treat, Den of Geek readers have the unique opportunity to watch the first episode early and for free and in style at our extra special screening in a premium location, which will include a live Q&A with the cast. Oh, and we’ll provide popcorn and water too!

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel SISTERHOOD OF DUNE, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson with Alison Schapker as Showrunner.



