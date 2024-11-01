DUNE: PROPHECY: Exclusive London Screening For Den of Geek Readers
Be amongst the first in the world to see episode one of DUNE: PROPHECY, in style and for free with our exclusive screening.
Think you know the Harkonnens? Think again. From Sky and NOW comes DUNE: PROPHECY, an epic new six-part drama set within the Dune universe. Starring Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May and Mark Strong, DUNE: PROPHECY is headed to Sky and streaming service NOW on 18 November.
For a special treat, Den of Geek readers have the unique opportunity to watch the first episode early and for free and in style at our extra special screening in a premium location, which will include a live Q&A with the cast. Oh, and we’ll provide popcorn and water too!
From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel SISTERHOOD OF DUNE, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson with Alison Schapker as Showrunner.
Check out the trailer here:
Fancy joining us for a premium screening experience? Here are the details:
Date: 11 November 2024
Time: Arrivals from 6 PM, seated by 6.30 PM
Venue: The Cinema in the Power Station, Battersea Power Station
Getting to The Cinema in the Power Station
Getting to Battersea Power Station is easy via several transport routes. Plan your travel to the site here.
If you’re having issues locating the Cinema, please make your way to the Sky store which is located nearest to the East Entrance on the Upper Ground Floor, where a member of our team will direct you.
Tickets will be allocated on a first come first served basis, guests can specify the number of tickets they require. We asked that if you can no longer attend please let us know by contacting Den of Geek editor-in-chief Rosie Fletcher (rfletcher@denofgeek.com).
Ticket Giveaway Contest – Terms and Conditions
- Eligibility: This Promotion is open to residents of the United Kingdom, aged 18 years or over. Proof of age may be required.
- Prize: Tickets will be allocated on a first come, first served basis, applicants can specify the number of tickets they require. Winners will be notified by email. The ticket is non-transferable, non-exchangeable, and has no cash value. Any costs beyond the prize (e.g., travel, lodging) are the winner’s responsibility. Prizes do not include any other service or item not specifically described above.We ask that if you can no longer attend please let us know by contacting Den of Geek editor-in-chief Rosie Fletcher (rfletcher@denofgeek.com)
- Rights: By entering, participants agree to allow Den of Geek or its partners to use their names and likeness for promotional purposes, or contact the winners for future giveaways or events.
- Liability: The contest sponsor is not liable for any damages, losses, or injuries related to participation or prize use.
- Modification: The sponsor reserves the right to modify, suspend, or cancel the screening if necessary.
- Data Protection: You can find information on security and data privacy via our third-party partner RSVPify here. RSVPify implements industry best practices and security measures to protect personal data from unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, or destruction. We collect and process personal data only for legitimate and specific purposes, with explicit consent from the individuals involved.
This screening will be monitored for unauthorised recording. By attending you agree not to use audio or video recording devices in the screening room (audio recording devices for credentialed press exempted) and consent to a physical search of your belongings and person. Any attempted use of recording devices will result in your immediate removal from the screening room and may result in forfeiture of such device. Camcording can result in a criminal charge.