Dope Girls Cast: Meet the 1920s-Set BBC Drama’s Characters

She’s played by Australian actor Eliza Scanlen, whose breakout roles came in HBO’s 2018 adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s Sharp Objects, and in Greta Gerwig’s 2019 feature film Little Women, in which Scanlen played second-to-youngest March sister Beth. She’s recently appeared opposite Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa in this year’s National Theatre production of The Importance of Being Earnest.

Julianne Nicholson as Kate Galloway

Kate is cruelly forced to find her own way after she loses her job, and has to go to extreme lengths to provide a living for her and her teenage daughter Evie, a clever girl with the potential to be among the first women in the UK to go to university.

She’s played by US actor Julianne Nicholson, who’s currently appearing as the wealthy Sinatra in Disney/Hulu political thriller Paradise (which has just been renewed for a second season). She’s known for Law & Order, The Outsider, having played Esther in Boardwalk Empire, Lillian in Masters of Sex and Lorri in the first season of Kate Winslet-starring crime drama Mare of Easttown.

Umi Myers as Billie Cassidy

Billie is a Soho nightclub dancer who lives a bohemian, drink and drug-fuelled lifestyle with her singer friend Eddie Cobb. She’s played by Umi Myers, a recent graduate of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, with previous stage parts and an appearance in Bob Marley: One Love. Dope Girls is Myers’ first television lead role.

Geraldine James as Isabella Salucci

The matriarch of the fearsome Salucci crime family, Isabella is a ruthless survivor who’s held her clan together through the War and much more. She’s played by Geraldine James, a familiar face on screen and stage who’s had a long and healthy career going back to the late 1970s. To some TV viewers, she’ll always be indivisible from the part of Sarah in The Jewel in the Crown, to others, she’ll be best recognised as Rose from Band of Gold, Milner in Channel 4’s Utopia, Mrs Hudson in the Guy Ritchie Sherlock Holmes films, and Marissa in Anne With an E, to name just a few.

Dustin Demri-Burns as Damaso Salucci

A Salucci son, Damaso is a member of a powerful Soho crime family, and has a terrifying brutal side. He’s played by Dustin Demri-Burns, who’s well known for comedy roles in Cardinal Burns, Stath Lets Flats, GameFace and Am I Being Unreasonable?, but has an equally healthy career in dramas with a comedic edge from The Great to Slow Horses, Britannia, Sweetpea and The Decameron.