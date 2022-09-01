Disney+ New Releases September 2022

This month Disney will be hosting Disney+ Day, which means the streamer’s list of new releases for September 2022 is more jam-packed than usual.

Keeping with tradition, however, the biggest release this month is of the Marvel of Star Wars variety, with Star Wars taking its turn after Marvel did with She-Hulk in August. Prequel series Andor is set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 21 with three episodes. Starring Diego Luga as the titular rogue, Andor will take place in the time before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Disney has big plans for this property, with an uncommonly large 12-episode order set to run throughout the fall.

Some other big Disney franchises stake their claims with month with Pixar’s Cars on the Road and The Simpsons short “Welcome to the Club” both arriving on Sept. 8. Also premiering that day is the Robert Zemeckis film Pinocchio. Later on, Disney+ will play host to the long-awaited Halloween film followup Hocus Pocus 2 on Sept. 30. Before that is the really intriguing Super/Natural, a nature docuseries produced by James Cameron and narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.