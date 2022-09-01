Disney+ New Releases September 2022
We have a list of the new Disney+ movies and shows arriving in September 2022 including the premiere of Star Wars series Andor.
This month Disney will be hosting Disney+ Day, which means the streamer’s list of new releases for September 2022 is more jam-packed than usual.
Keeping with tradition, however, the biggest release this month is of the Marvel of Star Wars variety, with Star Wars taking its turn after Marvel did with She-Hulk in August. Prequel series Andor is set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 21 with three episodes. Starring Diego Luga as the titular rogue, Andor will take place in the time before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Disney has big plans for this property, with an uncommonly large 12-episode order set to run throughout the fall.
Some other big Disney franchises stake their claims with month with Pixar’s Cars on the Road and The Simpsons short “Welcome to the Club” both arriving on Sept. 8. Also premiering that day is the Robert Zemeckis film Pinocchio. Later on, Disney+ will play host to the long-awaited Halloween film followup Hocus Pocus 2 on Sept. 30. Before that is the really intriguing Super/Natural, a nature docuseries produced by James Cameron and narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch.
Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.
Thursday, September 1
Disney+ Originals
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3
Friday, September 2
New Library Titles
- Al Davis VS. The NFL
- Dickie V
- Elway to Marino
- Nature Boy
- Run Ricky Run
- Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
- The Band That Wouldn’t Die
- The Two Bills
- Year of the Scab
Disney+ Originals
- Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia
Wednesday, September 7
New Library Titles
- Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)
- Europe from Above (S3)
- Europe from Above (S4)
- Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)
- Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 307 “Camp Prom”
Thursday, September 8 – Disney+ Day
New Library Titles
- Frozen (Sing-Along)
- Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
- Thor: Love and Thunder
Disney+ Originals
- Cars on the Road – All Episodes Streaming
- Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special)
- Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory (All Episodes Streaming)
- Growing Up (All Episodes Streaming)
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
- Pinocchio
- Remembering
- Tierra Incognita – All Episodes Streaming
- Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 4
Friday, September 9
New Library Titles
- United Sharks of America
Wednesday, September 14
New Library Titles
- First Alaskans (S1)
- In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)
Disney+ Originals
- Short Circuit – Episode 206 “Reflect”
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 308 “Let It Go”
Thursday, September 15
Disney+ Originals
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Friday, September 16
New Library Titles
- Coco (Sing-Along)
- The Art of Racing in the Rain
Disney+ Originals
- Mija
Monday, September 19
Disney+ Originals
- Dancing with the Stars – Season 31 Premiere (Live)
Wednesday, September 21
New Library Titles
- Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Andor – Episodes 1-3
- Super/Natural – All Episodes Streaming
Thursday, September 22
Disney+ Originals
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 6
Friday, September 23
New Library Titles
- Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
- Spies in Disguise
- The Call of the Wild
Monday, September 26
Disney+ Originals
- Dancing with the Stars – Episode 2 (Live)
Wednesday, September 28
New Library Titles
- Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- The Might Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 Premiere
- Andor – Episode 4
Thursday, September 29
Disney+ Originals
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 7
Friday, September 30
New Library Titles
- Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
- Under Wraps 2
Disney+ Originals
- Hocus Pocus 2