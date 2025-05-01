Disney+ New Releases: May 2025

With Star Wars day fast approaching on May the 4th, Disney+ has some new series and specials for fans to celebrate all month long.

The last six episodes of Andor arrive on the streamer this month, with episodes 7-9 dropping on May 6 and episodes 10-12 on May 13. This gripping drama is by far one of Star Wars best shows and gives us a glimpse at the early days of the Rebel Alliance and their fight against the Empire.

The animated anthology Tales of the Underworld hits Disney+ on May 4. This season follows Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane in their individual stories as they navigate life as bounty hunters in the galaxy’s underworld.

Disneyland specials Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance also arrive on May 4, giving fans a look at one of the theme parks bringing this world to life.