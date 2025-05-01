Disney+ New Releases: May 2025

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld and the Andor series finale highlight Disney+'s new releases this month

By Brynna Arens | | | Comments count:0
Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR Season 2
Photo: Lucasfilm

With Star Wars day fast approaching on May the 4th, Disney+ has some new series and specials for fans to celebrate all month long.

The last six episodes of Andor arrive on the streamer this month, with episodes 7-9 dropping on May 6 and episodes 10-12 on May 13. This gripping drama is by far one of Star Wars best shows and gives us a glimpse at the early days of the Rebel Alliance and their fight against the Empire.

The animated anthology Tales of the Underworld hits Disney+ on May 4. This season follows Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane in their individual stories as they navigate life as bounty hunters in the galaxy’s underworld.

Disneyland specials Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance also arrive on May 4, giving fans a look at one of the theme parks bringing this world to life.

Even if Star Wars isn’t your thing, Disney+ has some other exciting new offerings this month. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse joins the library on May 1. This movie follows Miles Morales as he embraces his role as Spider-Man and meets others like him across the Spider-Verse.

Season 2 of Doctor Who also continues this month, with the season finale airing on May 31.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this May.

Disney+ New Releases – May 2025

May 1
Rise Up, Sing Out (Shorts) (S2, 7 episodes)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

May 2
Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols (S1, 6 episodes)

May 3
Doctor Who (Season 2, Episode 4)

May 4
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Disneyland® Resort (Premiere)
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance | Disneyland® Resort (Premiere)

May 6
Andor (Season 2, Three New Episodes at 6pm PT)

May 7
Broken Karaoke (S3, 2 episodes)
Firebuds (S2, 2 episodes)
Hamster & Gretel (S2, 12 episodes)
Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)

May 9
History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (S1, 8 episodes)
The Toys That Built America (S3, 12 episodes)
The UnXplained (S7, 6 episodes)
WWE Rivals (S2, 10 episodes)
WWE Rivals (S4, 6 episodes)

May 10
Doctor Who (Season 2, Episode 5)

May 13
Andor (Season 2, Season Finale at 6pm PT)

May 17
Doctor Who (Season 2, Episode 6)

May 19
Tucci in Italy (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)

May 20
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (S1, 5 episodes)

May 24
Doctor Who (Season 2, Episode 7)

May 28
Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 6 episodes)
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)

May 31
How Not to Draw (S3, 4 episodes)
Doctor Who (Season 2, Season Finale at 11am PT)

