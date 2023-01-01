Disney+ New Releases: January 2023

Disney+ is opening up the New Year just the way it likes to: with plenty of Star Wars. Disney+’s list of new releases for January 2023 is highlighted by a fresh season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 premieres its first two episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 4. New episodes of this show about an elite squad of clone troopers will follow each Wednesday. If nothing else, this Dave Filoni-project should ease the wait before The Mandalorian season 3.

Other Disney+ originals of note this month include Chasing Waves on Jan. 11 and Mila in the Multiverse on Jan. 25. The only new Disney+ movie in January will be King Shakir Recycle on Jan. 18. There aren’t many notable library titles to speak of but I would be lying if I said the title of the Nat Geo documentary Strangest Bird Alive on Jan. 6 didn’t intrigue me.

Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.