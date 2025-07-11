Dexter: Resurrection Breaks Harry’s Code in One Major Way

Dexter famously uses a Ten Commandments-style list of rules made by his father, homicide detective Harry Morgan (James Remar), to tame his morbid urges while allowing him to become violent when the time is right. According to the Code of Harry, Dexter must follow these guidelines when he hunts the bad guys.

Don’t get caught Never kill an innocent Targets must be killers who have evaded the justice system Killing must serve a purpose, otherwise it’s just plain murder Blend in socially to maintain appearances Fake emotions and normality Control urges to kill and channel them Be prepared. Leave no trace or evidence Never make a scene, stay calm and collected Don’t make things personal because it clouds judgment Don’t get emotionally involved No preemptive killing

Dexter has always battled with the code throughout the original series and its spinoffs, but Dexter: Resurrection makes a major turn in regards to perhaps the most key aspect of the code – Rule 11: Don’t get emotionally involved. Dexter has slowly evolved into a much more grounded and thoughtful man as the years have passed. The death of his first wife, the birth of his son, the death of his sister, and the hardship of maintaining a fake identity in Dexter: New Blood all culminated in this moment. Dexter is still a killer, but he’s someone who has attached heroic motivations to his crimes. Add in that this show takes place in a Gotham-esque New York City, and you have the perfect recipe for Dexter transforming into a modern-day Batman.

The scene at the end of the second episode captures this point. Dexter knows he can’t kill the Dark Passenger in front of everyone on the street (see: Rule 9!), but he still prevents the serial killer from taking another person’s life. He stops the bad guy and tells him he’s about to board the ride-share car meant for himself. The Dark Passenger says sorry and boards the subway instead.

Harry immediately asks Dexter what he’s doing. He says stopping murders before they happen isn’t part of the code and puts Dexter at risk of getting caught. He’s using emotion to guide his actions, and he asks Dexter, “Since when do you care about other people?” Dexter answers, “since now.” This is a powerful and necessary adjustment in Dexter’s thinking that makes him a fascinating character study all these years later. It opens up this spinoff series in novel ways and gives it a chance to feel fresh instead of regurgitated.

Michael C. Hall’s chiseled face and mature presence in the series match Dexter’s newfound desire to be the good guy. His purpose for killing isn’t just to satisfy his violent hunger, but to give others a chance to live. Hall understands the moment and portrays Dexter’s heroic desires with a realistic tone and badass comic book aura. The only way this show was going to work was if the plot line recognized how long Dexter has been at this serial killer stuff and used his personal baggage to the story’s advantage.

He may not have Bruce Wayne’s wealth or cool suit, but Dexter now has the trauma and the canon to shed the antihero label and become the superhero he was meant to be. Batman with a little more blood, if you will. And if this process is done right, Dexter: Resurrection can make positive and lasting contributions to the character’s history instead of detracting from it.