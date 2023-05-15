Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 Review: Aren’t You Going To Become A Hashira?

The crucial reveal of this fifth demon lights a fire under Tanjiro and it’s all hands on demon deck to stop Tanjiro from reaching Hantengu’s final state. This defeat will trigger Hantengu’s sudden doom, so this thrilling tag team attack is crucial for everyone involved. Meanwhile, Genya’s odd and aggressive transformation aligns with Tanjiro’s demon slaying goals, but he attacks with a vicious honesty that bites like someone who’s possessed and in the throes of an exorcism.

A lot of “Aren’t You Going to Become a Hashira?” revolves around gauging what’s really going on with Genya and where the conflicted Demon Slayer’s motives lie. Genya’s condition is so compelling because it’s not black or white. He continues to help Tanjiro and Nezuko. The battleground is too busy for either of them to properly process what’s going on with their new friend and if they should be more concerned and on guard. Genya’s heightened state functions like this extreme berserker mode that boosts his skills, but puts him on borrowed time as he grows increasingly erratic. Demon Slayer never quite makes Genya’s shift clear before this cryptic tactic fails to be enough to overtake the enemy.

Demon Slayer has indulged in plenty of gripping episodes that are structured around emotional flashbacks right when a character pays the ultimate price in the present. While this formula is nothing new and almost seals Genya’s fate once it’s revealed, it still leads to a rewarding narrative about identity and lineage as Genya eternally lives in his brother’s shadow. The massacre of Genya’s siblings, but their mother no less, is one of the most brutal displays of violence to come out of the series and suddenly Genya’s reserved behavior makes a lot more sense. It’s heartbreaking and an important reminder that every player in this war has experienced tremendous loss in order to reach this point. Everyone has a score to settle and personal vendettas to resolve.

Demon Slayer has never decided to tell an episode from Nezuko’s perspective, but it would likely function a lot like Genya’s story. There’s definitely a symmetry between her and Genya’s trajectories that makes his history hit harder. “Aren’t You Going to Become a Hashira?” is a stronger episode for not taking the obvious melodramatic bait and offing Genya. That’s not to say that he won’t perish in the next installment, but it will at least be on his terms after he’s been filled with love and confidence rather than dying full of regret.

“Aren’t You Going to Become a Hashira?” is largely devoid of Gyokko content, which could have made this episode a little more balanced. This Upper Rank demon’s presence is brief, but Muichiro Tokito continues to quietly drown and get punctured while Gyokko gloats like a true villain. Someone get this Hashira a straw!

The broader strokes of these past few episodes of Demon Slayer’s Swordsmith Village Arc may feel repetitive, but the animation continues to push boundaries and surpass visual expectations. There are still stunning uses of color with the red and blue lightning strikes that Nezuko bobs and weaves through. Tanjiro releases beautiful magenta fire strikes as he wipes these demons out, too.