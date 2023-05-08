Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 Review: Bright Red Sword

Ufotable has done particularly gorgeous work this season when it comes to both Demon Slayer’s exaggerated action sequences and more muted moments. “Bright Red Sword” includes some stunning scenes where characters disintegrate upon destruction as Mitsuri slices and dices through dozens of demons, en masse, as well as toppling singular demon behemoths. Mitsuri’s sword whip is also a nice change of pace that adds greater acrobatic qualities to her strikes that stand out from Tanjiro and the rest of the Demon Slayers.

Additionally, “Bright Red Sword” features equally impressive spectacles where Nezuko dodges electricity bursts from Hantengu’s disciples. Red and blue flashing bolts punctuate the fight like it’s some retro 3D glasses exercise. This contrasts against the green bursts of Hantengu’s wind bursts, all of which contribute towards a really inventive, smart, and creative color palette that represents the different villains and stages of this fight. It’s a really inspired idea that helps this battle stand out even more over the series’ other major demon showdowns.

Tokito versus Gyokko delights when it comes to action as a three-on-one altercation occurs. What stands out even more than the combat is Gyokko’s twisted passion over his horrific creations that he refers to as his “artwork.” It’s a particularly twisted look into the demon’s psychology. Gyokko’s “Death Throes of the Smith” turns five members of the Swordsmith Village into Hannibal level corpse art that’s genuinely disturbing. “Bright Red Sword” leans into the pain of this display to better torture the survivors and dig the blade deeper.

Gyokko even recreates these fallen fighters’ death rattles to echo some eternal macabre cacophony that these demons reappropriate into art. It’s another effective glimpse into the disturbing nature of these creatures. It’s one thing to see enemies who have intimidating strength and terrifying designs, but it’s this genuinely evil behavior that’s made these Upper Rank Demons stand out and properly emphasizes their heightened levels of depravity. This is all compounded by Gyokko’s grim trigger where Tokito and others fail to properly respect and admire his nightmarish artwork rather than an insolence that has anything to do with their strength or values. It establishes just how dedicated Gyokko is to his cruel craft.

Another macabre turn from this demon involves the unexpected Mega Man-eaque turn that Gyokko adopts once his hand morphs into a vase-cannon that fires weaponized goldfish. It’s particularly inventive and shows just how wild and silly Demon Slayer can get with its tense action sequences and the depth that these exciting moments can gain where they’re not just purely stressful exchanges of strength. These goldfish may look borderline cute, but the nail-like spikes that they spit out are brutally fatal and induce painful cringes.

Tokito gets put through the wringer in this episode by Gyokko and some of his worst treatment involves when he’s suffocated by the Upper Rank Demon’s upgraded water-based Blood Art that keeps the slayer suspended in liquid and progressively robs him of oxygen. It’s a barrier that proves to be too powerful for Tokito’s blade to simply pierce. It further speaks towards how much Gyokko can accomplish with his demonic advantages.