Amazon Prime Video New Releases: April 2023
Here's everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in April 2023 including epic TV series Citadel!
As befitting its status as one of the world’s biggest companies, every now and then Amazon likes to take a big swing with its Prime Video originals. With its list of new releases for April 2023, the streamer is taking one of its biggest swings yet.
Though it’s not quite as vast or expensive as fellow Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Citadel (premiering April 28) is a massive, massive undertaking. Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, this spy series is described as “an expansive and groundbreaking global event comprising a mothership series and several local language satellite series.” This means that the Russo Brothers-produced project will eventually feature several spinoffs in multiple countries and languages around the world. Neat-o!
The only other major TV original of note this month is Dead Ringers, based on the 1988 David Cronenberg film of the same name, on April 21. Over on the movie side of things, Prime Video will be premiering Dennis Quaid action film On a Wing and a Prayer (April 7), African drama Gangs of Lagos (April 7), and documentary Judy Blume Forever (April 21).
The first of the month will see the arrival of library titles like Speed, The Big Lebowski, and Top Gun.
Here is everything else coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee this month. Amazon Originals are accompanied by an asterisk.
New on Amazon Prime Video – April 2023
April 1
American Gigolo (1980)
At the Gate of the Ghost (2013)
Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)
Couples Retreat (2009)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001)
Death Wish 2 (1982)
Death Wish 3 (1985)
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)
Dirty Pretty Things (2003)
Face/Off (1997)
Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)
Fighting with My Family (2019)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)
Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)
Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)
Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)
Jigsaw (2017)
Jumping the Broom (2011)
Keeping the Faith (2000)
Liar Liar (1997)
Life of Pi (2012)
Lifeguard (1976)
Mary and The Witch’s Flower (2017)
Max Payne (2008)
McLintock (1963)
Moonlight and Valentino (1995)
Morning Glory (2010)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
Ong Bak (2005)
Philomena (2013)
Racing with the Moon (1984)
Ray (2004)
School Ties (1992)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
Shrek Forever After (2010)
Small Soldiers (1998)
Soul Surfer (2011)
Speed (1994)
Staying Alive (1983)
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
Terminator Genisys (2015)
The Aviator (2004)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
The Descendants (2011)
The Joy Luck Club (1993)
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Mechanic (2011)
The Medallion (2003)
The Sisters Brothers (2018)
The Two Faces of January (2014)
The Young Messiah (2016)
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2012)
Titanic (1997)
To the Wonder (2012)
Top Gun (1986)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
We’re No Angels (1989)
Whiplash (2014)
Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)
April 4
*Redefined: J.R. Smith (2023)
Bros (2022)
April 6
*Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (2023)
April 7
*On a Wing and a Prayer (2023)
*Gangs of Lagos (2023)
April 11
Ticket to Paradise (2022)
April 12
Alter Ego (2022)
Big Bad Wolves (2014)
Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (2006)
Kill Me Three Times (2015)
Life Itself (2014)
The Quest of Alain Ducasse (2018)
Whose Streets? (2017)
April 14
*Greek Salad (2023)
April 19
Bigger, Stronger, Faster (2008)
Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers (2006)
Demon Warriors (2007)
Happy Happy (2011)
I Melt With You (2011)
Magic Trip (2011)
Playback (2012)
Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)
April 21
*Dead Ringers (2023)
*Judy Blume Forever (2023)
April 26
Crazy Love (2007)
Syrup (2013)
April 28
*Citadel (2023)
New on Freevee – April 2023
April 1
A Shot in the Dark (1964)
Agent Cody Banks (2003)
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
American Psycho (2000)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Being Frank (2018)
Braddock: Missing in Action III (1988)
De-Lovely (2004)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Doula (2022)
Fame (2009)
Firewalker (1986)
Friends with Benefits (2011)
Jane Eyre (2011)
Joy (2015)
Just Go with It (2011)
Killer Joe (2011)
Land (2021)
Land of the Lost (2009)
Looper (2012)
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)
Major Payne (1995)
Missing in Action (1984)
Missing in Action 2: The Beginning (1985)
Paranoia (2013)
Peter Pan (2003)
Posse (1993)
Rescue Dawn (2006)
Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse (2020)
Safe House (2012)
Shutter Island (2010)
Six Degrees of Separation (1993)
Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969)
Tango One (2018)
The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999)
The Bone Collector (1999)
The Boss (2016)
The Colour Room (2021)
The Current War (2017)
The Cutting Edge (1992)
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009)
The Missouri Breaks (1976)
The Other Guys (2010)
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
Thief (1981)
Tombstone (1993)
Whatever Works (2009)
Touched by an Angel (1994)
The Twilight Zone S1-2 (2019)
The Twilight Zone S1-5 (1959)
Hawaii Five-O S1-12 (1968)
April 6
Saban’s Power Rangers (2017)
April 7
*Jury Duty (2023)
April 26
Dirty Grandpa (2016)