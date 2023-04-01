Amazon Prime Video New Releases: April 2023

As befitting its status as one of the world’s biggest companies, every now and then Amazon likes to take a big swing with its Prime Video originals. With its list of new releases for April 2023, the streamer is taking one of its biggest swings yet.

Though it’s not quite as vast or expensive as fellow Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Citadel (premiering April 28) is a massive, massive undertaking. Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, this spy series is described as “an expansive and groundbreaking global event comprising a mothership series and several local language satellite series.” This means that the Russo Brothers-produced project will eventually feature several spinoffs in multiple countries and languages around the world. Neat-o!

The only other major TV original of note this month is Dead Ringers, based on the 1988 David Cronenberg film of the same name, on April 21. Over on the movie side of things, Prime Video will be premiering Dennis Quaid action film On a Wing and a Prayer (April 7), African drama Gangs of Lagos (April 7), and documentary Judy Blume Forever (April 21).

The first of the month will see the arrival of library titles like Speed, The Big Lebowski, and Top Gun.