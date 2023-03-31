The Power Cast: Where You’ve Seen Toni Collette and Auli’i Cravalho Before

Auli’i Cravalho is Jos Cleary-Lopez

Jos Cleary-Lopez is a shy high school student who is struggling to fit in and find her voice. She becomes one of many teen girls across the world that develops the power to electrocute people and objects and she’s scared at first, as it’s another thing in her life that she can’t quite control. But as she learns how to use her powers, she recognizes the strength it gives her. Auli’i Cravalho plays Jos, an actress most known for lending her voice to the titular character of the Disney movie Moana. You may also recognize her from the movies Crush and Darby and the Dead.

Toheeb Jimoh is Tunde Ojo

Tunde Ojo is a Nigerian journalist and is one of the first people to discover and report on the newfound abilities of teen girls. After a video where his best friend Ndudi is shocked by a young girl goes viral, he starts looking into this phenomenon and telling the stories of how these powers are changing the world. Tunde is played by Toheeb Jimoh, who you’ll most likely recognize from his role as Sam Obisanya in Ted Lasso, though the actor has also appeared in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch.

Josh Charles is Daniel Dandon

Daniel Dandon is the Governor of Washington and Margot’s direct superior. Daniel’s methods of handling the growing number of women with powers put him at odds with Margot – he’s more concerned with winning a state senate seat than what is actually good for the citizens of Washington. Josh Charles plays Governor Dandon, an actor you might recognize from his roles in The Good Wife, Dead Poets Society, and Sports Night.

Halle Bush is Allie Montgomery

Allie Montgomery has not had an easy life, being sent from foster home to foster home without a true safe space or family to call her own. Just as she’s about to age out of the foster system, she develops powers that give her the strength to set off on her own. On her journey, she connects with others who feel lost and at odds with their station in the world, giving them hope and a purpose. Allie is played by newcomer Halle Bush.

Zrinka Cvitešić is Tatiana Moskalev

Tatiana is the wife of Russian president Viktor Moskalev, though becomes so much more once her powers are activated. Tatiana is a force to be reckoned with, and is willing to do anything to maintain her status and power. Tatiana is played by Croatian actor Zrinka Cvitešić who has also appeared in the British mini series London Spy and Capital.

Eddie Marsan is Bernie Monke

Bernie Monke is a London crime boss whose primary goal in life is to maintain his empire at any cost. His desire to maintain patriarchal power structures causes conflict between him and his daughter Roxy, who wants to be involved in the family business. Bernie Monke is played by Eddie Marsan, an actor who has appeared in many things including Atomic Blonde, Ray Donovan, and Deadpool 2.