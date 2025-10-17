Next Batman Director Blames Bandwagons for The Flash’s Flop

On June 16, 2023, Barry Allen, the fastest man alive, raced into theaters with The Flash. While he stuck around long enough for the movie to make back its production budget (but not its advertising budget), it soon limped away, putting an official end to the pre-James Gunn DCEU.

According to director Andy Muschietti, it was everyone else’s fault. While on the press tour for his upcoming HBO Max series It: Welcome to Derry, Muschietti told The Playlist that bad word of mouth tripped up The Flash. He continued, acknowledging the reality of the film’s poor box office performance. “A lot of people did not see it. But you know how things are these days — people don’t see things, but they like to talk s*** about it, and they like to jump on bandwagons,” he argued. “They don’t really know. People are angry for reasons that are unrelated to these things.”

In Muschietti’s defense, The Flash faced incredible bad buzz by the time it made it to theaters. Preproduction on the movie began in 2016, and it cycled through treatments, scripts, and directors before finally arriving on screens. In the meantime, star Ezra Miller’s behavior became a regular part of the new cycle, making it harder for people to see them as likable hero Barry Allen. In fact, Miller’s problems were exacerbated by the fact that Grant Gustin was playing the same character on the CW series The Flash, and had garnered far more enthusiasm from viewers.

And then there’s the shared universe issue. Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-heads of DC Studios in October 2022, and had already announced plans to reboot the DCU. While the Flashpoint storyline, in which Barry recreates reality after going back in time to save his mother, gave the film a story reason to reset the universe, fans saw the movie as a lame duck, a remnant of times past—a point only underscored by bringing back Michael Keaton as Batman and Michael Shannon as Zod from Man of Steel, to say nothing of the movie’s many controversial CGI-created cameos.