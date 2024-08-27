Dark Winds Producers on Season 3 And Why Leaphorn & Chee Stories Matter

Den of Geek: We’re seeing Dark Winds become even more widespread now because of its streaming availability on Netflix. What do you feel is the great appeal of the show and why do you think people are gravitating towards it?

JOHN WIRTH: I think it’s the only show of its kind being made in the United States. There are other shows about Natives or that have Native characters, but nothing like this and nothing like [Zahn] McClarnon. It’s a wonderful cast.

Doing a story about the Navajo in 1970 is intriguing to people and everybody at large enjoys a mystery or a detective story. There’s been a rich history of that sort of story being told on television, and we’re continuing along that road. But my impression of Netflix is, it’s really an invitation to see things from other cultures. In my day, coming up in television, we never had access to any of this stuff. But now I can see things from South Korea. I can see things from Ireland. I can see things from France, Germany, whatever. And here’s a show that you can see now and is from a part of the United States that is underserved on television.

CHRIS EYRE: Leaphorn and Chee have always been a great buddy cop dynamic, but it’s interesting, because it’s taken on a life that I didn’t expect with our show. It’s spread itself to include Sena [A Martinez] and Henry [Joseph Runningfox] – these gruff and tumble Western guys that grew up in the ’50s or ’60s, and they just have a different veneer to them. So even for those already familiar with the story, this whole idea of the buddy movie with Chee and Leaphorn has been expanded, and it’s much more of a community.

Chris, it’s a really interesting part of your career because you’ve been involved with the Tony Hillerman properties before, specifically about 20 years ago. Can you talk about how the environment of television has evolved in terms of representation and these stories becoming more mainstream?

EYRE: It’s been a great evolution to see. I think what happened was that “streamers” take more risks now compared to what I was able to do on PBS. Then there was the DEI movement and public awareness post-Standing Rock, which was in 2016. I was at the DNC and heard Kamala Harris. It was just incredible. “We’re not going back” – that adage is also adapted by audiences. Audiences are not going back. The inclusion of things way back in the ’90s, it’s all come full circle in terms of the availability of voices.