Daredevil: Born Again Producer Promises An Unrestrained Second Season

Worst of all, Scardapane had to work around the absence of Foggy Nelson and Karen Page. The two characters, played by Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll, were favorites in the Netflix Daredevil series. But when the series moved to Disney+ for Born Again, the original showrunners decided to ignore Foggy and Karen entirely and put Matt in a new milieu.

Scardapane was able to bring back Henson and Woll, but only for bookend episodes. We get to see the trio paling around for a few minutes in the premiere before assassin Bullseye kills Foggy. After that, Matt pulls away from Karen, who disappears from the series until the final episode… one of the new episodes that Scardapane shot with Benson and Moorehead.

So does the fact that Scardapane has complete control over season 2 mean that we’ll get more Karen? Even better, does that mean that Foggy Nelson can come back from the dead, much like his comic book counterpart has done again and again?

Amanat doesn’t say. But she does tease some big questions in light of the first season’s developments, in which Fisk uses his position as mayor to outlaw vigilantes and turn New York City into a police state. With Daredevil building a vigilante army to oppose him, the next season will raise big questions for the characters.

“What does it mean for Fisk when he’s gotten everything he wants?” Amanat asked, teasing season 2 of Born Again. “When you give a person whose thirst cannot be quenched his most valued treasure, is it enough? Or does he squeeze his treasure too hard?”

We don’t know yet what that means for Fisk. But for Scardapane and his team, hopefully that means cleaner action and a better season of television overall.