Daredevil: Born Again Producer Promises An Unrestrained Second Season
Daredevil: Born Again season 2 gets to move forward without dealing with the remains of the past.
When Dario Scardapane came aboard as showrunner for Daredevil: Born Again, it was not unlike the bargains struck by the Satan that inspired Matt Murdock’s costume design.
Yes, Scardapane would get to tell a story about Daredevil, the Man Without Fear; and the Kingpin of Crime, Wilson Fisk, both played by fan favorites Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio. And yes, he would get to bring in Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead to direct several episodes. He could even shape some of the plotlines. But he would have to work with footage shot under a previous showrunners’ regime, which Marvel famously scrapped during a work stoppage.
Not so for the second season. “The landscape was open, and that was so liberating,” producer Sana Amanat declared in Empire Magazine. “We were like, ‘We can do whatever we want.'”
That’s good news for fans of the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. As much as Daredevil: Born Again pushed the superhero genre forward with an interesting story about a man who sees his return to heroism as a form of backsliding, it also felt constantly hamstrung by a procedural format that the previous producing team explored. For every great action sequence or powerful dramatic moment, there was a scene in which Matt lawyered in the courtroom or in which Wilson Fisk stumbled through some mayoral duty.
Worst of all, Scardapane had to work around the absence of Foggy Nelson and Karen Page. The two characters, played by Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll, were favorites in the Netflix Daredevil series. But when the series moved to Disney+ for Born Again, the original showrunners decided to ignore Foggy and Karen entirely and put Matt in a new milieu.
Scardapane was able to bring back Henson and Woll, but only for bookend episodes. We get to see the trio paling around for a few minutes in the premiere before assassin Bullseye kills Foggy. After that, Matt pulls away from Karen, who disappears from the series until the final episode… one of the new episodes that Scardapane shot with Benson and Moorehead.
So does the fact that Scardapane has complete control over season 2 mean that we’ll get more Karen? Even better, does that mean that Foggy Nelson can come back from the dead, much like his comic book counterpart has done again and again?
Amanat doesn’t say. But she does tease some big questions in light of the first season’s developments, in which Fisk uses his position as mayor to outlaw vigilantes and turn New York City into a police state. With Daredevil building a vigilante army to oppose him, the next season will raise big questions for the characters.
“What does it mean for Fisk when he’s gotten everything he wants?” Amanat asked, teasing season 2 of Born Again. “When you give a person whose thirst cannot be quenched his most valued treasure, is it enough? Or does he squeeze his treasure too hard?”
We don’t know yet what that means for Fisk. But for Scardapane and his team, hopefully that means cleaner action and a better season of television overall.
Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2026.