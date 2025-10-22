Ultimate Daredevil Sends the Street Level Hero into Deep Space

Daredevil is the Man Without Fear, a claim he’s taking to new, intergalactic lengths. After much anticipation, Marvel is ready to debut the Ultimate version of Daredevil in Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1, written by Deniz Camp and illustrated by several artists, including Javier Pulido. Where the standard version of Daredevil is the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, a street-level vigilante who rarely ventures outside of his New York neighborhood, the Ultimate version will be fighting alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In preview pages revealed at AIPT, we see a page from the Pulido-penciled section of the comic, which finds Daredevil standing in a space station and holding some strange green object. Pursuing him are members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, albeit a very different line-up than most fans known.

Such variations are to be expected with the Ultimate Universe. Originally launched in 2000, the Ultimate Universe was a chance for Marvel to not only reboot its characters from scratch, again making Spider-Man and the X-Men into teenagers, but to also provide adventurous takes on heroes, which eventually led to the creation of Miles Morales and of the Maker, the identity Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four adopts after turning evil.

The original Ultimate Universe ended in 2015, but two years ago, it came back under the guidance of Jonathan Hickman. In Hickman’s story, the Maker has created his own version of the Marvel Universe, but one that he can rule. To remain uncontested, he disrupted the origins of many Marvel heroes, resulting in a Peter Parker who does not become Spider-Man until he’s an adult with a family and an enlightened Hulk who rules his portion of the world with a gamma-irradiated fist.