Ultimate Daredevil Sends the Street Level Hero into Deep Space
The Ultimate Universe gets even more different from mainline Marvel with a space-faring Daredevil.
Daredevil is the Man Without Fear, a claim he’s taking to new, intergalactic lengths. After much anticipation, Marvel is ready to debut the Ultimate version of Daredevil in Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1, written by Deniz Camp and illustrated by several artists, including Javier Pulido. Where the standard version of Daredevil is the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, a street-level vigilante who rarely ventures outside of his New York neighborhood, the Ultimate version will be fighting alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy.
In preview pages revealed at AIPT, we see a page from the Pulido-penciled section of the comic, which finds Daredevil standing in a space station and holding some strange green object. Pursuing him are members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, albeit a very different line-up than most fans known.
Such variations are to be expected with the Ultimate Universe. Originally launched in 2000, the Ultimate Universe was a chance for Marvel to not only reboot its characters from scratch, again making Spider-Man and the X-Men into teenagers, but to also provide adventurous takes on heroes, which eventually led to the creation of Miles Morales and of the Maker, the identity Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four adopts after turning evil.
The original Ultimate Universe ended in 2015, but two years ago, it came back under the guidance of Jonathan Hickman. In Hickman’s story, the Maker has created his own version of the Marvel Universe, but one that he can rule. To remain uncontested, he disrupted the origins of many Marvel heroes, resulting in a Peter Parker who does not become Spider-Man until he’s an adult with a family and an enlightened Hulk who rules his portion of the world with a gamma-irradiated fist.
Many of the Ultimate Universe comics have focused on the heroes realizing that there’s something wrong with their world, and preparing to take the fight to the Maker, who has been locked away in his base the City for two years. And, as recently announced, the line plans to end after that battle, which will finally happen in April 2026.
Yet, as the arrival of Daredevil in Two Years In shows, there’s still enough time to play with familiar characters. A blind lawyer driven by his Catholic guilt to fight crime and do justice, Daredevil seems like an odd choice to send to space. However, while this Daredevil may wear a red outfit not unlike the one we know in the mainline Marvel universe, there are some key differences. Namely, we know from the pages of Ultimate Spider-Man that Matt Murdock is a priest, seemingly with no desire to fight crime or go to space.
Does the Ultimate Matt Murdock have a secret life that allows him to explore the cosmos? Or is the Ultimate Daredevil someone else entirely? We’ll find out when Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 hits comic book stands in December.
Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 releases December 1, 2025.