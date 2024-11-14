Cross Review: A Modern Take on James Patterson’s Troubled Detective

Hodge’s portrayal of the belabored detective captures both Cross’s toughness and vulnerability. Despite having an ongoing obsession with his own wife’s murder, the detective’s dedication to justice in the new case remains unshaken. Likewise Isaiah Mustafa, who plays Cross’ partner John Sampson, gels perfectly with his co-star, and the friendship is as compelling as the partnership throughout the investigation, which proceeds with an obviously long-established ease and understanding of each other.

In fact, this chemistry appears just about everywhere in Cross. Showrunner Ben Watkins gives the show plenty of action but spends an equal amount of time on the Cross’ home life, and we find ourselves caring deeply about the kids and their grandmother caretaker, Nana Mama. We root for Elle (Samantha Walkes), the childhood friend of Cross who confesses she’s always had a crush on him. We even sympathize with Kayla (Alona Tal), the FBI agent who helps Cross with his investigation while simultaneously trying to recruit him for the feds.

The show’s villains, on the other hand, are an unlikely pair that will at times make viewers wonder how they even began as partners, but the give and take between the serial killer and his cop accomplice is compelling nonetheless. Oddly, Cross gives the audience a bit too much of a peek behind the curtains of the crime while somehow managing to leave many unanswered questions as the season progresses. And since Cross is also dealing with those behind his wife’s murder, viewers will sometimes feel their attention divided even though the storyline is undeniably thrilling.

Viewers of Cross will also appreciate that the DC detective is dealing with more modern real-world issues than his book counterpart, especially through the show’s portrayal of institutional racism, police misconduct, and even the defunding debate. Discussions during a dinner party and interactions where Cross and Sampson must choose their words wisely feel authentic and insightful without forcing a particular stance. Not an easy accomplishment!

New series often have to spend much of their first season finding their footing and building chemistry between the regular cast members and the characters they portray, but Cross feels like an already established show with very little need for exposition. Even those without any familiarity with the James Patterson novels will be drawn into the story and the immediately compelling relationships in this show.

Fortunately for those deciding to invest their time in watching Cross, the show has already been picked up for a second season.