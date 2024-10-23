Cross Star Aldis Hodge Reveals What Makes a Great Alex Cross Adaptation

In essence, Aldis Hodge looks like what most Patterson readers would picture when thinking of Alex Cross, much more so than Morgan Freeman or Tyler Perry from the big screen adaptations. As Hodge puts it: “What I’m noticing is that people are starting to see what they feel is a different idea and, to a degree, the ideation of the character that they envision in their head when they read the books.”

Hodge partly attributes the more faithful portrayal to the deeper storytelling that episodic television is able to achieve. “We are not just focused on the cases. We’re interested in the cases because we live with and love the people,” he says. “The value of Cross comes from the value of his interactions with the world, with the characters; that’s what helps shape him and drives him.”

It’s essentially a matter of the amount of time TV shows have to tell their story. “Those are all granted to us just because of the format,” says Hodge. “We have a show; we have the time; we can live in it a little bit longer; we can actually get to know these people. And at the end of the day, it really comes from this man’s vision,” he adds, pointing to Ben.

As for Watkins, he took joy in creating an authentic world for Alex Cross to inhabit by honing in on details of life as a cop in Washington, D.C., even though Cross is filmed mostly in Toronto. “We had a priority that we wanted to make sure that the city of D.C. would be reflected, not just the way people are used to seeing it with the halls of power and the Capitol buildings and all that but the whole fabric of D.C,” says Watkins.

One way of making the setting from the books a big part of Cross was by having Alex and his partner, John Sampson, meet regularly in the D.C. landmark restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl. “We had the chance to meet with the owner’s daughter Vida [Ali], and she just really embraced us,” Watkins says. “We not only were able to shoot in Ben’s Chili, which in and of itself was a huge thing — they don’t normally let people shoot in there… she actually let us replicate Ben’s Chili in Toronto where most of the filming takes place. So we have what we call Ben’s Chili North up in Toronto.”

Speaking of Sampson, Isaiah Mustafa’s character is thankfully prominently featured in Cross, unlike in two out of the three big screen adaptations where the essential partnership was shockingly sidelined. “I call him the Michael Jordan and that makes me the Scottie Pippen,” Mustafa says.