Community Movie Update Means an Even Longer Wait

After seven years, a Community movie was finally announced, fulfilling the promise of “six seasons and a movie” that was teased and became somewhat of a running joke among fans. However, thanks to an update from Community star Joel McHale, we now know that it will be even longer before the movie reaches our screens.

In an interview with TVLine, McHale confirms that production on the movie, which was scheduled to begin in June, has been delayed by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. McHale does say that it was a “bummer” to have to halt production after waiting so long for the movie, but he goes on to share his support for the writers saying “But at the same time, I’m a thousand billion percent behind the writers. The writers need to be paid.”

The WGA has been on strike since May 2, 2023 after the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) failed to meet the guild’s reasonable terms on payment, employment duration, staffing guarantees, the use of Artificial Intelligence, and more that you can read below. The previous strike in 2007-08 lasted 100 days, so there’s a chance that this strike could last that long, if not longer.

I'm incredibly proud of how transparent our union is. In the @WGAWest's strike announcement, we included a list of our proposals, and the AMPTP's responses. Read it for yourself: it explains in black and white we're forced to go on strike. pic.twitter.com/U2FLsv9Dob — Adam Conover (@adamconover) May 2, 2023

It’s not just the WGA strike that could put things on pause though. The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) also has the potential to go on strike this summer. The SAG-AFTRA board has authorized a strike and members are currently voting on whether or not the guild will strike if their terms aren’t met by the AMPTP. Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP are set to begin June 7 before the guild’s contract ends on June 30. Even if Community: The Movie had been able to start filming, there’s no guarantee they could have finished.