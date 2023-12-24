Star Trek May Not Have Christmas, But It Has More Holiday Spirit Than You Think

However, a scene with Data later on might help provide some headcanon for those who need it. In the Next Generation season four episode “Devil’s Due,” Data mentions his preparations to play Ebenezer Scrooge in a production of A Christmas Carol. Religious implications aside, A Christmas Carol falls in line with Data’s love of classic English literature, which also drove him to Sherlock Holmes, Robin Hood, and other works of the era.

In fact, as the title “Dagger of the Mind” reminds us, English literature remains incredibly influential in the 23rd and 24th centuries. So the Enterprise crew may have thrown a Christmas party as an extension of their interest in the culture, not as an expression of religious observance and certainly not as a capitalist exercise. That interest might also explain the various passing references to Christmas from various other characters, such as La’an Noonian-Sihgn comparing shore leave to Christmas in Strange New Worlds or Tom Paris mentioning Scrooge’s ghosts in the Voyager premiere.

Of course, none of that explains the most overt use of Christmas in Star Trek history: Picard’s Dickensian fantasy in Star Trek: Generations. The fantasy occurs when Picard enters the Nexus, a transdimensional space that, according to Guinan, is “like being inside joy.” It urges inhabitants to stay inside of it by giving them their greatest desires. Apparently, Picard — a man who dislikes children, spends his downtime reading hardboiled detective fiction, and has a passion for exploration and archeology — secretly desires Christmas with his large family.

Look, there’s no way to justify the scene, just one of many out-of-character Picard moments in the Next Generation films. The best we can do is concoct some headcanon about the Nexus giving people false desires, which might also explain the domestication of one James T. Kirk.

This one lapse notwithstanding, it’s clear that while people know about Christmas in Star Trek’s future, it hardly carries the same significance as it does to many people today.

Star (Trek) of Wonder, Star (Trek) of Light

All of that said, Trek’s aversion to religion has been overstated. There are Trek stories that have included more sympathetic views of religion. That’s most pronounced in Deep Space Nine, in which the Bajoran religion certainly can be a means of domination (don’t forget about Kai Winn, my child), but it also drives Kira and others to resist their oppressors. Even the Vulcans, who have largely moved past religious beliefs, respect the spiritual value of symbols such as temples and vestments.