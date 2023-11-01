Christmas Movies and TV Specials: Full 2023 Schedule

Here is a list of essential Christmas movies and TV specials to serve as your viewing guide this holiday season!

By Alec Bojalad | | | Comments count:0
Christmas TV Schedule 2023
Photo: Art by Lucy Quintanilla

It’s the holiday season, everyone! And that applies for whenever you end up reading this because, as we all know, holiday cheer is a state of mind as much as it is date on the calendar.

Speaking of calendar dates though, there are many Christmas movies and TV specials to enjoy throughout November and December in 2023. Whether it’s via cable or streaming, television has a jam-packed schedule to keep you in the Christmas spirit. Here we’ve gathered all of those Christmas movie and TV special options that we can find in a helpful day-by-day format. Read on to find out when your favorite holiday specials will be airing or streaming and learn how to find some new favorites!

A note: IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR HALLMARK MOVIES, please check out Hallmark Channel’s official schedule for every Christmas movie Hallmark has to offer during the 2023 holiday season. Hallmark is the undisputed Christmas movie champion so including its “literally-every-second-of-every-day” Christmas movie schedule would simply be too overwhelming. However, some Hallmark titles will be available on Peacock, and you can find those on our list in addition to all the new Hallmark movies premiering this year.

Now, without further ado, check out our holiday movies and TV schedule below!

Ad

Ad – content continues below

Christmas Movies and TV Specials 2023

All times are EST.

Ad

Wednesday November 1

12 Dates of ChristmasPrime Video
A Christmas in VermontPrime Video
A Christmas Wedding TailPrime Video
Christmas CupidPrime Video
Christmas with the KranksPrime Video
Deck the HallsPrime Video
Eight Crazy NightsPrime Video
Ghosting: The Spirit of ChristmasPrime Video
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)Prime Video
Richie Rich’s Christmas WishPrime Video
Same Time, Next ChristmasPrime Video
Surviving ChristmasPrime Video
The Perfect HolidayPrime Video
Veggietales: Christmas Sing-Along Songs!Prime Video
Veggietales: It’s A Meaningful LifePrime Video
Veggietales: Merry Larry and the True Light of ChristmasPrime Video
Veggietales: Saint Nicholas – A Story of Joyful GivingPrime Video
Veggietales: The Best Christmas GiftPrime Video
Veggietales: The Little Drummer BoyPrime Video
Veggietales: The Star of ChristmasPrime Video
Veggietales: The Toy That Saved ChristmasPrime Video
Ernest Saves ChristmasFreevee
A Christmas Frequency (Hulu Original)Hulu
Reporting for Christmas (Hulu Original)Hulu
Deck the HallsHulu
The HolidayHulu
The Mistle-TonesHulu
The NutcrackerHulu
5 More Sleeps ‘Till ChristmasPeacock
Almost ChristmasPeacock
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)Peacock
The Legend of Frosty the SnowmanPeacock
Little Drummer BoyPeacock
Mr. Magoo’s Christmas CarolPeacock
This Christmas Peacock
Arthur ChristmasMax
A Christmas Carol (1939)Max
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5 (Food Network)Max
Christmas in ConnecticutMax
A Christmas StoryMax
A Dennis the Menace ChristmasMax
ElfMax
Four ChristmasesMax
Fred ClausMax
Holiday AffairMax
Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9 (Food Network)Max
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network)Max
Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)Max
Jack FrostMax
Winter’s TaleMax
Bad SantaParamount+
Bad Santa 2Paramount+
Christmas EveParamount+
Happy ChristmasParamount+
Mistletoe RanchParamount+
Santa Stole Our DogParamount+
Saving ChristmasParamount+
Paramount+

Thursday, November 2

Christmas HolidateALLBLK
A Wesley Christmas WeddingBET+
Heart for the HolidaysBET+
My Christmas Guide (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Christmas Wars Season 1Hulu
A Country Christmas StoryHulu
Becoming SantaHulu
Christmas Ever AfterHulu
Christmas Love LetterHulu
Every Day is ChristmasHulu
Merry Liddle Christmas Hulu
Merry Liddle Christmas WeddingHulu
Sweet Mountain ChristmasHulu
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 7 (Food Network)Max

Friday, November 3

How to Fall in Love by HolidaysRoku Channel
Flipping for Christmas (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channels

Saturday, November 4

Never Been Chris’d (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel

Sunday, November 5

We’re Scrooged (7:00 p.m.)UPtv
The Santa Summit (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel
Holiday Wars, Season 5 (Food Network)Max

Monday, November 6

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)Max

Tuesday, November 7

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Season 2 (Food Network)Max

Wednesday, November 8

The Claus Family 3Netflix
The Santa Clauses Season 2Disney+
A Chestnut Family Christmas (2021) (OWN)Max
A Christmas For Mary (2019) (OWN)Max
A Christmas Fumble (2022) (OWN)Max
A Christmas Open House (HGTV)Max
A Christmas Stray (2021) (OWN)Max
A Gingerbread Christmas (Food Network)Max
The Great Holiday Bake War (2022) (OWN)Max
A Sisterly Christmas (2021) (OWN)Max
Baking Christmas (2019) (OWN)Max
Candy Coated Christmas (Food Network)Max
Carole’s Christmas (2019) (OWN)Max
Cooking Up Christmas (2020) (OWN)Max
Designing Christmas (HGTV)Max
First Christmas (2020) (OWN)Max
Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise, Season 1 (HGTV)Max
Food Network: White House Thanksgiving (Food Network)Max
Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 4 (HGTV)Max
Holiday Crafters Gone Wild, Season 1 (HGTV)Max
Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop, Season 1 (HGTV)Max
Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, Season 1 (HGTV)Max
House Hunters: Ho Ho Home (HGTV)Max
Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, Season 1 (Food Network)Max
My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, Season 1 (HGTV)Max
One Fine Christmas (2019) (OWN)Max
Our OWN Christmas (OWN)Max
Santa’s Baking Blizzard, Season 1 (Food Network)Max
Surprising Santa Claus (HGTV)Max
The Big Holiday Food Fight, Season 1 (OWN)Max
Turkey Day Sunny’s Way, Season 1 (Food Network)Max
Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, Season 1 (Food Network)Max
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network)Max

Thursday, November 9

Christmas AngelBET+
Mystery on Mistletoe Lane (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Movies & Mysteris
Miracles Across 125th StreetParamount+

Friday, November 10

Everything Christmas (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel
Christmas ChecklistFreevee

Saturday, November 11

Christmas Island (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel

Sunday, November 12

Christmas Time Capsule (7:00 p.m.)UPtv
A Heidelberg Holiday (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel

Wednesday, November 15

Buddy vs. Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)Max
Buddy vs. Duff Holiday, Season 1 (Food Network)Max
White House Christmas, 1998-2021 (HGTV)Max
White House Christmas Special, 2022 (HGTV)Max

Thursday, November 16

Sworn Justice: Taken Before ChristmasBET+
Best. Christmas. Ever.Netflix
A World Record Christmas (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
The Dog House: UK, Christmas SpecialMax

Friday, November 17

ExmasFreevee
A Winter RomanceFreevee
Tom & Jerry Snowman’s LandMax
Dashing Through the SnowDisney+
The Santa ClauseFreeform
The Santa Clause 2Freeform
Navigating Christmas (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape ClauseFreeform

Saturday, November 18

A Charlie Brown ThanksgivingApple TV+
Christmas Plus One (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
A Merry Scottish Christmas (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel

Sunday, November 19

Country Hearts Christmas (7:00 p.m.)UPtv
Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Holiday Hotline (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel
The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Season 1 (Food Network)Max

Wednesday, November 22

Hannah Waddingham: Home for ChristmasApple TV+
The Velveteen RabbitApple TV+
A Season for Family (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
The Naughty Nine (8:00 p.m.)Disney Channel

Thursday, November 23

ElfHulu
Four ChristmasesHulu
Fred ClausHulu
National Lampoon’s Christmas VacationHulu
The Polar ExpressHulu
So Fly ChristmasBET+
Catch Me if You Claus (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel
Christmas Eve on Sesame StreetMax
Elmo Saves ChristmasMax
Once Upon a Sesame Street ChristmasMax
A Sesame Street Christmas CarolMax

Friday, November 24

Letters to Santa (6:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel
Holiday Road (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (9:00 p.m.)CBS
Elf MePrime Video

Saturday, November 25

Christmas in Notting Hill (6:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel
Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel
Christmas at the Chalet (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime

Sunday, November 26

A Royal Christmas SurpriseBET+
Our Christmas Mural (6:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel
Mistletoe Connection (7:00 p.m.)UPtv
A Biltmore Christmas (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel
Laughing All the Way (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime

Monday, November 27

Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games (Food Network)Max

Wednesday, November 29

Mickey’s Christmas TalesDisney+

Thursday, November 30

A Timeless ChristmasHulu
Christmas Comes TwiceHulu
Christmas Under the StarsHulu
Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of JoyHulu
Five Star ChristmasHulu
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like ChristmasHulu
Jingle Bell BrideHulu
The Christmas RingerBET+
Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Selena+Chef: Home for the Holidays (Food Network)Max

Friday, December 1

Candy Cane LanePrime Video
Frog and Toad – Christmas EveApple TV+
Shape Island – The Winter BluesApple TV+
The Snoopy Show – Happiness is Holiday TraditionsApple TV+
Spirited – Sing-alongApple TV+
My Norwegian Holiday (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel

Saturday, December 2

A Not So Royal Christmas (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel
Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Reindeer in Here (8:00 p.m.)CBS
Robbie the Reindeer (9:00 p.m.)CBS

Sunday, December 3

Yuletide the Knot (7:00 p.m.)UPtv
Christmas with a Kiss (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel
Mistletoe Match (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime

Thursday, December 7

Never Alone for Christmas BET+
To All a Good Night (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel
Silent Night, Fatal Night (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime

Friday, December 8

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin FeverDisney+
Merry Little BatmanPrime Video
Magic in Mistletoe (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel

Saturday, December 9

Christmas on Cherry Lane (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel
A Cowboy Christmas Romance (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Byron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas (8:00 p.m.)CBS

Sunday, December 10

Christmas at an Amish Bakery (7:00 p.m.)UPtv
Round and Round (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel
Yes, Chef! Christmas (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime

Thursday, December 14

Christmas RescueBET+
Favorite Son ChristmasBET+
Heaven Down HereHallmark Movies & Mysteries

Friday, December 15

The Secret Gift of Christmas (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel
National Christmas Tree Lighting (8:00 p.m.)CBS

Saturday, December 16

A Charlie Brown ChristmasApple TV+
Sealed with a List (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel
The Holiday Proposal Plan (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Frosty the Snowman (9:00 p.m.)CBS
Frosty Returns (9:30 p.m.)CBS
A Christmas Intern (10:00 p.m.)Lifetime

Sunday, December 17

Dial S for Santa (7:00 p.m.)UPtv
Friends & Family Christmas (8:00 p.m.)Hallmark Channel
Merry Magic Christmas (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime

Thursday, December 21

Whatever It Takes BET+
Miracle in Bethlehem, PAHallmark Movies & Mysteries

Friday, December 22

Sago Mini Friends – New Year’s SteveApple TV+
The 25th Annual A Home for the Holidays (8:00 p.m.)CBS
Fit for Christmas (9:00 p.m.)CBS

Saturday, December 23

Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime

Sunday, December 24

A Christmas Letter (7:00 p.m.)UPtv
When Christmas Was Young (9:00 p.m.)CBS

Monday, December 25

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! (9:00 p.m.)CBS

Friday, December 29

Must Love Christmas (9:00 p.m.)CBS

Sunday, December 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (10:30 p.m.)CBS
|

Comment:

Comments count:0
Tags: ChristmasChristmas MoviesStreaming
Alec Bojalad

Written by

Alec Bojalad |

TV Editor at Den of Geek and Television Critics Association member. Based in Cleveland, Ohio. Very upset about various sporting events.

Read more from Alec Bojalad