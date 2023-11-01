Christmas Movies and TV Specials: Full 2023 Schedule
Here is a list of essential Christmas movies and TV specials to serve as your viewing guide this holiday season!
It’s the holiday season, everyone! And that applies for whenever you end up reading this because, as we all know, holiday cheer is a state of mind as much as it is date on the calendar.
Speaking of calendar dates though, there are many Christmas movies and TV specials to enjoy throughout November and December in 2023. Whether it’s via cable or streaming, television has a jam-packed schedule to keep you in the Christmas spirit. Here we’ve gathered all of those Christmas movie and TV special options that we can find in a helpful day-by-day format. Read on to find out when your favorite holiday specials will be airing or streaming and learn how to find some new favorites!
A note: IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR HALLMARK MOVIES, please check out Hallmark Channel’s official schedule for every Christmas movie Hallmark has to offer during the 2023 holiday season. Hallmark is the undisputed Christmas movie champion so including its “literally-every-second-of-every-day” Christmas movie schedule would simply be too overwhelming. However, some Hallmark titles will be available on Peacock, and you can find those on our list in addition to all the new Hallmark movies premiering this year.
Now, without further ado, check out our holiday movies and TV schedule below!
Christmas Movies and TV Specials 2023
All times are EST.
Wednesday November 1
|12 Dates of Christmas
|Prime Video
|A Christmas in Vermont
|Prime Video
|A Christmas Wedding Tail
|Prime Video
|Christmas Cupid
|Prime Video
|Christmas with the Kranks
|Prime Video
|Deck the Halls
|Prime Video
|Eight Crazy Nights
|Prime Video
|Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
|Prime Video
|Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
|Prime Video
|Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
|Prime Video
|Same Time, Next Christmas
|Prime Video
|Surviving Christmas
|Prime Video
|The Perfect Holiday
|Prime Video
|Veggietales: Christmas Sing-Along Songs!
|Prime Video
|Veggietales: It’s A Meaningful Life
|Prime Video
|Veggietales: Merry Larry and the True Light of Christmas
|Prime Video
|Veggietales: Saint Nicholas – A Story of Joyful Giving
|Prime Video
|Veggietales: The Best Christmas Gift
|Prime Video
|Veggietales: The Little Drummer Boy
|Prime Video
|Veggietales: The Star of Christmas
|Prime Video
|Veggietales: The Toy That Saved Christmas
|Prime Video
|Ernest Saves Christmas
|Freevee
|A Christmas Frequency (Hulu Original)
|Hulu
|Reporting for Christmas (Hulu Original)
|Hulu
|Deck the Halls
|Hulu
|The Holiday
|Hulu
|The Mistle-Tones
|Hulu
|The Nutcracker
|Hulu
|5 More Sleeps ‘Till Christmas
|Peacock
|Almost Christmas
|Peacock
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
|Peacock
|The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
|Peacock
|Little Drummer Boy
|Peacock
|Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol
|Peacock
|This Christmas
|Peacock
|Arthur Christmas
|Max
|A Christmas Carol (1939)
|Max
|Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5 (Food Network)
|Max
|Christmas in Connecticut
|Max
|A Christmas Story
|Max
|A Dennis the Menace Christmas
|Max
|Elf
|Max
|Four Christmases
|Max
|Fred Claus
|Max
|Holiday Affair
|Max
|Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9 (Food Network)
|Max
|Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network)
|Max
|Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)
|Max
|Jack Frost
|Max
|Winter’s Tale
|Max
|Bad Santa
|Paramount+
|Bad Santa 2
|Paramount+
|Christmas Eve
|Paramount+
|Happy Christmas
|Paramount+
|Mistletoe Ranch
|Paramount+
|Santa Stole Our Dog
|Paramount+
|Saving Christmas
|Paramount+
Thursday, November 2
|Christmas Holidate
|ALLBLK
|A Wesley Christmas Wedding
|BET+
|Heart for the Holidays
|BET+
|My Christmas Guide (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
|Christmas Wars Season 1
|Hulu
|A Country Christmas Story
|Hulu
|Becoming Santa
|Hulu
|Christmas Ever After
|Hulu
|Christmas Love Letter
|Hulu
|Every Day is Christmas
|Hulu
|Merry Liddle Christmas
|Hulu
|Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding
|Hulu
|Sweet Mountain Christmas
|Hulu
|Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 7 (Food Network)
|Max
Friday, November 3
|How to Fall in Love by Holidays
|Roku Channel
|Flipping for Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channels
Saturday, November 4
|Never Been Chris’d (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
Sunday, November 5
|We’re Scrooged (7:00 p.m.)
|UPtv
|The Santa Summit (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
|Holiday Wars, Season 5 (Food Network)
|Max
Monday, November 6
|Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)
|Max
Tuesday, November 7
|Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Season 2 (Food Network)
|Max
Wednesday, November 8
|The Claus Family 3
|Netflix
|The Santa Clauses Season 2
|Disney+
|A Chestnut Family Christmas (2021) (OWN)
|Max
|A Christmas For Mary (2019) (OWN)
|Max
|A Christmas Fumble (2022) (OWN)
|Max
|A Christmas Open House (HGTV)
|Max
|A Christmas Stray (2021) (OWN)
|Max
|A Gingerbread Christmas (Food Network)
|Max
|The Great Holiday Bake War (2022) (OWN)
|Max
|A Sisterly Christmas (2021) (OWN)
|Max
|Baking Christmas (2019) (OWN)
|Max
|Candy Coated Christmas (Food Network)
|Max
|Carole’s Christmas (2019) (OWN)
|Max
|Cooking Up Christmas (2020) (OWN)
|Max
|Designing Christmas (HGTV)
|Max
|First Christmas (2020) (OWN)
|Max
|Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise, Season 1 (HGTV)
|Max
|Food Network: White House Thanksgiving (Food Network)
|Max
|Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 4 (HGTV)
|Max
|Holiday Crafters Gone Wild, Season 1 (HGTV)
|Max
|Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop, Season 1 (HGTV)
|Max
|Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, Season 1 (HGTV)
|Max
|House Hunters: Ho Ho Home (HGTV)
|Max
|Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, Season 1 (Food Network)
|Max
|My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, Season 1 (HGTV)
|Max
|One Fine Christmas (2019) (OWN)
|Max
|Our OWN Christmas (OWN)
|Max
|Santa’s Baking Blizzard, Season 1 (Food Network)
|Max
|Surprising Santa Claus (HGTV)
|Max
|The Big Holiday Food Fight, Season 1 (OWN)
|Max
|Turkey Day Sunny’s Way, Season 1 (Food Network)
|Max
|Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, Season 1 (Food Network)
|Max
|Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network)
|Max
Thursday, November 9
|Christmas Angel
|BET+
|Mystery on Mistletoe Lane (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Movies & Mysteris
|Miracles Across 125th Street
|Paramount+
Friday, November 10
|Everything Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
|Christmas Checklist
|Freevee
Saturday, November 11
|Christmas Island (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
Sunday, November 12
|Christmas Time Capsule (7:00 p.m.)
|UPtv
|A Heidelberg Holiday (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
Wednesday, November 15
|Buddy vs. Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)
|Max
|Buddy vs. Duff Holiday, Season 1 (Food Network)
|Max
|White House Christmas, 1998-2021 (HGTV)
|Max
|White House Christmas Special, 2022 (HGTV)
|Max
Thursday, November 16
|Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas
|BET+
|Best. Christmas. Ever.
|Netflix
|A World Record Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
|The Dog House: UK, Christmas Special
|Max
Friday, November 17
|Exmas
|Freevee
|A Winter Romance
|Freevee
|Tom & Jerry Snowman’s Land
|Max
|Dashing Through the Snow
|Disney+
|The Santa Clause
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2
|Freeform
|Navigating Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
|Freeform
Saturday, November 18
|A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
|Apple TV+
|Christmas Plus One (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Merry Scottish Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
Sunday, November 19
|Country Hearts Christmas (7:00 p.m.)
|UPtv
|Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Holiday Hotline (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
|The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Season 1 (Food Network)
|Max
Wednesday, November 22
|Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas
|Apple TV+
|The Velveteen Rabbit
|Apple TV+
|A Season for Family (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
|The Naughty Nine (8:00 p.m.)
|Disney Channel
Thursday, November 23
|Elf
|Hulu
|Four Christmases
|Hulu
|Fred Claus
|Hulu
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
|Hulu
|The Polar Express
|Hulu
|So Fly Christmas
|BET+
|Catch Me if You Claus (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
|Christmas Eve on Sesame Street
|Max
|Elmo Saves Christmas
|Max
|Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas
|Max
|A Sesame Street Christmas Carol
|Max
Friday, November 24
|Letters to Santa (6:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
|Holiday Road (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (9:00 p.m.)
|CBS
|Elf Me
|Prime Video
Saturday, November 25
|Christmas in Notting Hill (6:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
|Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
|Christmas at the Chalet (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Sunday, November 26
|A Royal Christmas Surprise
|BET+
|Our Christmas Mural (6:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
|Mistletoe Connection (7:00 p.m.)
|UPtv
|A Biltmore Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
|Laughing All the Way (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Monday, November 27
|Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games (Food Network)
|Max
Wednesday, November 29
|Mickey’s Christmas Tales
|Disney+
Thursday, November 30
|A Timeless Christmas
|Hulu
|Christmas Comes Twice
|Hulu
|Christmas Under the Stars
|Hulu
|Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
|Hulu
|Five Star Christmas
|Hulu
|It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
|Hulu
|Jingle Bell Bride
|Hulu
|The Christmas Ringer
|BET+
|Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
|Selena+Chef: Home for the Holidays (Food Network)
|Max
Friday, December 1
|Candy Cane Lane
|Prime Video
|Frog and Toad – Christmas Eve
|Apple TV+
|Shape Island – The Winter Blues
|Apple TV+
|The Snoopy Show – Happiness is Holiday Traditions
|Apple TV+
|Spirited – Sing-along
|Apple TV+
|My Norwegian Holiday (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
Saturday, December 2
|A Not So Royal Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
|Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Reindeer in Here (8:00 p.m.)
|CBS
|Robbie the Reindeer (9:00 p.m.)
|CBS
Sunday, December 3
|Yuletide the Knot (7:00 p.m.)
|UPtv
|Christmas with a Kiss (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
|Mistletoe Match (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Thursday, December 7
|Never Alone for Christmas
|BET+
|To All a Good Night (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
|Silent Night, Fatal Night (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Friday, December 8
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever
|Disney+
|Merry Little Batman
|Prime Video
|Magic in Mistletoe (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
Saturday, December 9
|Christmas on Cherry Lane (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
|A Cowboy Christmas Romance (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Byron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|CBS
Sunday, December 10
|Christmas at an Amish Bakery (7:00 p.m.)
|UPtv
|Round and Round (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
|Yes, Chef! Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Thursday, December 14
|Christmas Rescue
|BET+
|Favorite Son Christmas
|BET+
|Heaven Down Here
|Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Friday, December 15
|The Secret Gift of Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
|National Christmas Tree Lighting (8:00 p.m.)
|CBS
Saturday, December 16
|A Charlie Brown Christmas
|Apple TV+
|Sealed with a List (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
|The Holiday Proposal Plan (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Frosty the Snowman (9:00 p.m.)
|CBS
|Frosty Returns (9:30 p.m.)
|CBS
|A Christmas Intern (10:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Sunday, December 17
|Dial S for Santa (7:00 p.m.)
|UPtv
|Friends & Family Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Hallmark Channel
|Merry Magic Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Thursday, December 21
|Whatever It Takes
|BET+
|Miracle in Bethlehem, PA
|Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Friday, December 22
|Sago Mini Friends – New Year’s Steve
|Apple TV+
|The 25th Annual A Home for the Holidays (8:00 p.m.)
|CBS
|Fit for Christmas (9:00 p.m.)
|CBS
Saturday, December 23
|Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Sunday, December 24
|A Christmas Letter (7:00 p.m.)
|UPtv
|When Christmas Was Young (9:00 p.m.)
|CBS
Monday, December 25
|Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! (9:00 p.m.)
|CBS
Friday, December 29
|Must Love Christmas (9:00 p.m.)
|CBS
Sunday, December 31
|New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (10:30 p.m.)
|CBS