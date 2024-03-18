Before Josh Segarra Played Lovable Himbos, He Was Arrow’s Scariest Villain

This makes Chase’s infiltration all the more insidious, and where Segarra’s kindhearted personality truly comes into play. Up until the big reveal in episode 15, it’s not hard to believe that Chase is a good guy who truly wants to help Oliver clean up the city. Because of his name, many comic fans theorized that he was the slightly antagonistic antihero Vigilante, whose alias is Adrian Chase in the comics, but even then the reveal that he was actually the big bad Prometheus was a surprise.

Chase, whose real name was Simon Morrison, spent years crafting the perfect revenge plan after Oliver killed his father as The Hood in his first year as a vigilante. Chase’s plan began by taunting Oliver, using his alias Prometheus to kill civilians whose names formed anagrams of the people on The List Oliver acquired from his father and the source of his first crusade to save the city. He then began working to discredit Oliver’s work as the Green Arrow and all of the good he had done for the city.

Ultimately, after his true identity became known, Chase escalated things even further. He tortured Oliver trying to force him to confess that he enjoyed killing people, going so far as to pretend to snap the neck of a former ally, Evelyn, to try and break Oliver.

His final plan involved kidnapping everyone Oliver cares about, including his son William, and taking them to Lian Yu. Rigged with explosives and a kill switch linked to his beating heart, Chase planned to goad Oliver into killing him, and therefore killing everyone he loves. When that didn’t work, Chase killed himself just to make sure his plan didn’t fail.

Oliver has dealt with plenty of villains with a vengeance over Arrow’s eight seasons, but none with quite the same impact as Adrian Chase. So many of the show’s other villains are scary because they are more powerful than Oliver, have armies of goons behind them, and are willing to cross lines that Oliver isn’t, but few match Chase’s insidiousness.

Adrian Chase may not be as physically intimidating as Ra’s Al Ghul or Deathstroke, or have the mystical powers of Damien Darhk, but his scariness stems from something deeper. Aside from maybe Malcolm, who Oliver grew up knowing, Chase is the only villain that Oliver didn’t see coming until it was almost too late. And even then, the Oliver that faced off against Malcolm Merlyn is a different person than the Oliver that Chase decides to take on.