Can You Eat a Gremlin? And Other Questions Answered by Secrets of the Mogwai

Where Did Gizmo Get the Name “Gizmo,” Anyway?

When Mr. Peltzer hands Billy his early Christmas present in Gremlins, he pretty much shrugs off the Mogwai’s name, saying “I just call him Gizmo. He seems to like it.” The smirk on Gizmo’s face at that moment is telling. It might have meant nothing in 1984, but as we find out in Secrets of the Mogwai, his actual name is unpronounceable, being a magical creature and all, so he introduces himself with a sound that comes out like “Gizmo” and then just puts up with being called Gizmo. Something similar that eludes human pronunciation has been his name as long as he’s been around. Mogwai are loosely based on Chinese mythology, with the two characters for “mog” and “wai” referring to a sort of mischievous demon.

Where Do Mogwai Come From?

Mogwai live in the secluded Valley of Jade, far from the influence of humans. They enjoy standing in the moonlight and singing a song that echoes the same background melody of the Gremlins scene in which Billy Peltzer first looks into the wondering eyes of Gizmo. The Valley of Jade is exactly what it sounds like—full of lush greenery and, of course, jade. Getting there isn’t exactly going down a road and taking a left turn. To deliver Gizmo back where he belongs, Sam has to put up with a demonic entity on a train, a dead expanse of land infested with zombie vampires, pass through a portal to the spirit realm, and finally get the permission of a goddess to pass through yet another portal to the Valley of Jade. At least he can prove to his grandfather that it really exists.

How Were the Mogwai Created?

They apparently didn’t just evolve like everything else. Sam and his traveling companion Elle learn this from Nüwa, the human-headed, snake-bodied goddess of creation, at a bar of all places. She and her husband Fuxi created humankind and everything else from clay using the Sword of Life, which now resides in the middle of the Valley of Jade. But why Mogwai? After enough drinks, she reveals that she came up with Mogwai after a heated argument with Fuxi about whether or not humankind was intrinsically good or intrinsically evil. This is why they created those three infamous rules. Nüwa made a bet that humans would not break these rules, while Fuxi doubted them. The loser would never create again. Humans ended up exploiting Mogwai, which is why the last thing Nüwa created was the Valley of Jade as a safe haven for them before she lost her powers.

How did Gizmo End Up in the Circus Before Sam Finds Him?

He is seized by the insatiable industrialist and sorcerer Riley Greene, a creep who comes off as a Doctor Strange poser and uses the dark arts to conjure whatever he wants. His first idea for profiting off a Mogwai—before he actually knows what a Mogwai is—is to have Gizmo (which he calls a “cat-dog”) perform at the circus. His mission is to recapture Gizmo and use water to multiply as many Mogwai as he can, then sell them off. He relentlessly chases Sam as the boy scrambles to transport Gizmo to the Valley of Jade. Greene already has Gremlin henchmen who he thinks will fetch gold, but when he finds out they are worthless after morphing, he realizes he has to get his hands on a furry one for a reason. This brings us to the fourth rule of the Mogwai that is never mentioned in the movies.

What Happens If You Eat a Gremlin?

Greene has the supernatural ability to turn any living thing into a glowing orb that will transfer all its memories and magic to him when swallowed. Meaning, that parlor trick is the only real talent he has, because he acquires everything else from ingesting others. He now wants a Mogwai to do the same with. The fourth rule of the Mogwai is eternal life, meaning these creatures not only live forever, but anybody who eats one also can. There is just one problem. Greene tries this with one of his Gremlin henchmen, since they were once Mogwai, but only ends up vomiting a glob of green slime with two glaring red eyes. It is then that he realizes you need a Mogwai in its pre-Gremlin form if you are desperate to achieve immortality. If only he can use water to create more Mogwai from Gizmo, gulp him down and keep multiplying Mogwai, he figures he can sell eternity to the masses.

Can Gremlins Be Turned Back into Mogwai?

Yes—but only by their creator Nüwa. The problem is that Nüwa has been poisoned and struggles to travel. By the time she reaches the Gremlin horde, they have already terrorized Shanghai. Claw, the ringleader who could technically be considered Greta Gremlin’s grandmother, is a horror in red lipstick. Brain Gremlin also has a predecessor who can speak eloquently after drinking a concoction much like the Brain Hormone seen in Gremlins 2. If you were wondering, he does dress up like Frank Sinatra, fedora and all. There is also a throwback to the infamous Gremlins bar scene which can’t be complete without something swinging from the ceiling, even if it’s holding on to a chandelier instead of a ceiling fan. Nüwa releases a powerful wave of magic once she reaches Shanghai, and the green monsters instantly morph back into adorable furry things.