Living With Chucky Director Welcomes Fans Into Chucky’s Bloody Family

What started as a short film assignment for college – then titled The Dollhouse – soon evolved into a 100-minute runtime, taking the viewer on a behind-the-scenes journey of each film entry in the horror franchise. Fittingly for a film focused on Chucky’s design, the documentary has a tactile feel to it. A hand even comes on-screen and inserts each VHS tape (or DVD when we get there) to signal the start of a new film discussion.

When asked about this structural choice, Gardner replies, “It was found during editing. I didn’t intend to go film by film… I was obsessed with the Ted Bundy Tapes that came out on Netflix. They have an amazing intro with the tape recorder, so it inspired me. I was like, ‘Oh, well, maybe these VHS to DVD tapes can serve as a visual break as we go through the films and also demonstrate how long it’s been.’”

Her approach led to the documentary’s stunning animation sequence. “The animator is this amazing illustrator that Jennifer Tilly really loves Lucas David,” she says. “It was an homage to Child’s Play 2 because the walls are pink… Once that came together, it was like, ‘We’ll talk about the history of [each] film, how people felt about it and working together, this family that forged, and then introduce the family it was taking away from, but then how it all comes back together at the end to a bigger family made in the process.”

Mostly, Gardner stays behind the camera in the documentary. But there are moments when she speaks or stands in front of it.

“It was definitely hard,” the director says of finding the right balance for her appearances. “In one of our first cuts, we knew that I was the filmmaker setting off to make this thing from the get-go. But then it proved difficult because my dad came in during Seed of Chucky. So then we got this chunk where I disappeared and my dad still wasn’t involved in the franchise yet. So that made that structure a little bit difficult to pepper me in more throughout. So then it was like, ‘Okay, how do we make this work?’”

Gardner continues, “If there were questions where maybe somebody didn’t repeat the question in their answer or was a little vague, I definitely wanted to include me asking them that question. Or when Billy Boyd forgets who Glen killed in Seed of Chucky and couldn’t name John Waters, so he just made some mustache [gesture], you have to cut out for some context.”