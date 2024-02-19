Breathtaking Review: Dignified Retelling of a Shameful Sh*tshow

Froggatt does a remarkable job that’s made even more remarkable by the fact that she has to convey Abbey’s bewilderment and desperation from beneath a facemask. Events play out across her eyes as fear builds at the virus, and disbelief builds at the woefully unprepared official response. Without overstatement, the drama makes it clear that this isn’t a battle being fought on only one front. There’s the virus, and then there’s the volley of untruths and unscientific bravado coming from above. Both cost lives.

In episode one “Containment”, Abbey and colleagues repeatedly come up against brick walls as official guidelines are issued that they know aren’t fit for purpose. Suspected cases of Covid-19 without a history of travel aren’t tested. Personal protective equipment is only available to those working in ‘hot’ zones because Covid-19 hasn’t breached ‘cold’ zones… Except that it has, and NHS workers are having to treat patients suffering from a potentially fatal virus wearing single-layer paper masks and thin plastic aprons.

Worse than the failure to act quickly enough or with enough severity is how early the evasion begins from official spokespeople. When the need for PPE is downgraded, nobody will admit that it’s due to a shortage. When oxygen supply and ventilator levels run low, the official word is that everything is being done to support hospital staff, while shortages clearly left them and patients vulnerable. Frightened and unsupported, we see NHS workers put in impossible positions while the PM boasts about shaking hands on wards and brays about “sending Covid packing”. These events simply play out on screen without comment. There’s no need to adorn them to drive home a message. The combination is message enough.

It’s testament to how badly NHS workers were let down by the government that Breathtaking can make its points without resorting to sensationalism. Simply laying out the experience from Abbey’s perspective is enough to lay bare the shameful inadequacies. It doesn’t need diatribes to be affecting, just to retell a story that many of us were lucky enough only to ever glimpse side-on.

Importantly, the inadequacy isn’t the only story being told – there’s also one about human connection and decency. No, not from the minority of people who sent abuse and threats in the direction of doctors and nurses during the pandemic, but from more or less everyone else. The colleagues that gave of themselves, the pizzas delivered to the ward from the public, the PPE sent in from schools, all those felt tip pen rainbows… The series title taken from Clarke’s book could easily be seen as a judgement on the many and varied failures at the time, but it was apparently chosen as precisely the opposite – a celebration of the breathtaking way in which people pulled together and coped.

Importantly, blame doesn’t feel like the goal here. There’s no question where that lies, and with whom. Breathtaking’s anger and frustration isn’t at the mistakes that were made, but at the cruel and destructive choice never to admit to them or learn from them. This drama is about sharing the experience of hundreds of thousands of professionals who must feel incredulous, stupefied even, that after all the sacrifices made, the conversation has moved on so quickly and so callously, without the right lessons having been taken.