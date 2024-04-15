Blue Lights Series 1 Recap: Tina McIntyre, Happy, Jen, Grace, Stevie

Series two finds the response officers one year on from the murder of beloved colleague Gerry Cliff (Richard Dormer). Former fast-tracker Jen Robinson (Hannah McClean) has resigned from the force and is forging her own path as a trainee solicitor, but Grace, Annie and Tommy are still in uniform, and drug boss Tina McIntyre (Abigail McGibbon) is still running the show while acting as an informant. Here’s a refresher to get you up to speed for the return.

Gerry and Sandra

As if anybody could forget the moment their heart was ripped from their chest! In series one episode five, life-time response officer Gerry Cliff waded into a double O-B (out-of-bounds) area on a tip-off from his childhood pal Happy (see below), who’d noticed cars with Dublin number plates hanging around McIntyre gang headquarters ‘The Palace’.

Gerry had unwittingly walked into an arms deal between McIntyre Jr and a Dublin gang, which was under surveillance by MI5. When the Dublin gangster shot Gerry dead, MI5 packed up and attempted to leave, but our heroes arrested them and Grace took their camera memory card, which proved they’d tried to flee after witnessing an officer’s murder, and used it to leverage a deal. The result was that James and Mo McIntyre (at whose arms deal Gerry had been murdered) were arrested instead of getting new lives through Witness Protection, and young Gordy Mackle and his mother Angela were given fresh identities and a clean start instead.

The McIntyres’ arrest and the Mackles’ escape was the happiest ending that could be reached considering the tragic loss of Gerry, who’d devoted his life to first-response policing, and who left behind his widow Sandra (Andi Osho), the station custody sergeant.

Tina McIntyre and MI5

Years before series one started, drug gang leader and former paramilitary man James McIntyre (John Lynch) had struck a deal with MI5 to inform on criminal activities in exchange for protection from prosecution. That’s why, as canny Tommy noticed, Double O-B zones were set around McIntyre operations in series one – they’d been ordered from on high. James’ son Mo (Michael Shea) didn’t know about the deal and arrogantly thought the gang’s untouchability was simply down to their cleverness.

James’ wife Tina did know about the deal, and a great deal more. She’d maintained a public distance from James and Mo’s criminal activities for pragmatic reasons, but was hinted to have been a key player in the McIntyre drugs operation all along. In the series one finale after James and Mo were arrested and charged, we saw Tina take over James’ meetings with MI5. In series two, she’s running the McIntyre gang while presumably also enjoying the protection of the intelligence services by informing on the criminal activities of other gangs.